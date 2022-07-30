‘Black Panther 2’: New LEGO sets reveal who the new Black Panther will be; Check out!

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever‘ hits theaters in november 10th and now a new one set of collectibles from LEGO may have confirmed the identity of the titular character in the sequel.

The image, which you can see below, features Shuri (Letitia Wright) as the new Black Panther. You can see some gold accents on Shuri’s costume, which also appeared at the end of the recent trailer promoting the feature film. And, although she doesn’t have a mask, fans are already theorizing about the character wearing T’Challa’s blanket (Chadwick Boseman) after the hero’s death.

Furthermore, a second set shows Shuri in her lab, where she appears to be working on a new superhero suit.

directed by Ryan Cooglerthe sequence has Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Basset, Winston Duke, Martin Freeman, Danai Gurira and Michaela Coel.

“In ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever‘, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from the intervening powers of the world after the death of King T’Challa. As the Wakandans struggle to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with Nakia’s help (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) to forge a new path to the Kingdom of Wakanda. introducing Tenoch Huerta like Namor, king of a secret undersea nation, the film also brings Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livanalli.

The plot has not yet been revealed, but production continues with the important mission of following the film and maintaining the legacy of King T’Challa, lived by the actor. Chadwick Bosemanwho died at age 43 from colon cancer in 2020.

The first ‘Black Panther’ was released in 2018 and made a huge bang at the box office, grossing over US$1.3 billion dollars worldwide. In addition, it became the first superhero film to be nominated for Best movie at the Oscars.

