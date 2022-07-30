BNDES suspends requests for financing from the Safra Plan

The resources of some investment lines in the Crop Plan 2022/23and offered by National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES)have already started to run out.

According to a notice from the development bank published on its website, new funding requests are suspended, “due to the level of commitment of resources”, in the following lines:

Investment Business Agricultural Credit

Adaptation to Climate Change and Low Carbon Emission in Agriculture (ABC+ Program, exclusively for ABC+ Recovery, ABC+ Organic, ABC+ No-till, ABC+ Integration, ABC+ Forests, ABC+ Residue Management, ABC+ Oil palm, ABC+ Bioinputs, ABC+ Soil Management );

Construction and Expansion of Warehouses (PCA, exclusively for operations with fixed interest rates of up to 8.5% pa);

Financing for Irrigated Agriculture and Protected Cultivation (PROIRRIGA)

Cooperative Development for Adding Value to Agricultural Production (PRODECOOP);

Capitalization Program for Agricultural Cooperatives (PROCAP-AGRO Giro).

In the last crop year, several BNDES rural credit lines were also suspended due to resource depletion.

Now, less than a month after the official start of the 2022/23 Crop Plan (July 1st), the BNDES resumed the suspensions for the same reason.

In total, the federal government offered R$ 340.88 billion in rural credit for the current cycle, an amount 36% higher than the amount allocated in the past harvest.

Of the total resources, R$ 246.28 billion were allocated to funding and marketing, up 39% over the previous year. Another R$94.6 billion will be for investments (+29%).

Ministry of Agriculture

In note, the Secretary of Agricultural Policy of the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply (Mapa) clarifies “that the suspension adopted is in line with the methodology used by the National Treasury for the payment of interest rate equalization”.

According to the note: “According to the methodology, the average of the daily balances, of the outstanding balance of the financing, cannot exceed the limit of equalizable resources made available to the BNDES”.

The Secretariat highlights “that this type of interruption occurred in the past harvest, which reveals a heated demand, and the requests for financing were resumed soon after by the bank”.

“In this way, the suspended resources total only R$ 1.5 billion of the total of R$ 19.8 billion made available to the BNDES, that is, there is no depletion of resources. This suspension may be reviewed by the bank as future calculations show that the equalizable limits have not been exceeded.”

Also according to the note, the “Plan Crop 2022/23 made available for this season R$ 115 billion with equalizable sources, of which BNDES responds for 17.2%. The resources at controlled interest total R$ 195.7 billion”.