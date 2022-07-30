Bolsonaro allies invest in publicizing government actions to women with an eye on the female electorate

Members of the PL summit want to boost management achievements in order to improve the president’s performance in this segment; between June and July, rejection among female voters dropped from 61% to 54%

Michelle Bolsonaro spoke at the convention



In light of the latest research Datasheetreleased on Thursday, 28, allies of the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) outlined a strategy to try to improve their performance among the female electorate. The federal chief executive grew six percentage points (from 21% to 27%) in relation to the previous survey, on June 23, above the segment’s margin of error, which is three percentage points. Despite the increase, the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) still leads by 46% to 27%. In view of the result, according to the Young pan, leaders of the Liberal Party (PL) are preparing a kind of booklet with projects and actions aimed at the female public that have been carried out by the federal government since the beginning of Bolsonaro’s term. The idea is clear: to reduce rejection and improve the image of the country’s president among women, the majority of the Brazilian electorate.

According to a member of the PL summit heard by the report, the party prepared a text that lists all the actions taken by the government. The material will be redistributed to “the end of the line”, that is, to mayors, state deputies, federal deputies and senators. In addition, the president’s allies are preparing short videos with statements by the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, which will be released on social media and in supporter groups. At the party’s national convention on Sunday, 24, Michelle said that Bolsonaro “sanctioned 70 new laws to protect women.” “They say he doesn’t like women and he was the president in history who most enacted laws for women to protect women. Seventy laws, seventy laws for the protection of women,” said the first lady. The excerpt from the statement was shared by Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, one of the main coordinators of the president’s campaign, on his official Twitter profile.

Bolsonaro’s growth among women was celebrated by the reelection HQ. In the evaluation of the campaign coordinators, there is room for greater growth, especially from the second half of August, when the government should start paying the installments of R$ 600 of Auxílio Brasil. According to Datafolha published on Thursday, 28, the rejection of the president among the female electorate dropped seven percentage points between the June and July polls – outside the margin of error of three percentage points. A month ago, 61% of women declared that they did not vote at all for the country’s president. Now, that rate is 54%. The presidential environment also expects a greater involvement of the first lady in the upcoming campaign agendas. Within the government, Michelle Bolsonaro is seen as a charismatic figure, with good communication, a kind of asset to mitigate Bolsonaro’s objection among women.