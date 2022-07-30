Bolsonaro publishes ‘Letter for democracy’ on social media; supporters ‘sign’ manifesto

The president mocked a document published on the website of the University of São Paulo Law School, which has more than 400,000 signatures

Reproduction / Youtube Flávio Bolsonaro

President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro (PL)



The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) once again made references to “Letter to Brazilians and Brazilians in Defense of the Democratic State of Law!”, published on the website of the Faculty of Law of the University of São Paulo (USP). In a message on social media, the president published a “manifesto letter in favor of democracy”. “I hereby declare that I am in favor of democracy. Signed: Jair Messias Bolsonaro, President of the Federative Republic of Brazil. twitter. Subsequently, Bolsonarist politicians and supporters of the president began to respond to the publication by “signing” Bolsonaro’s letter. “I subscribe to your words, President. Carla Zambelli – Federal Deputy/SP”, said Carla Zambelli (PL). “Adolfo Sachsida Minister of Mines and Energy”, also commented the government member.

Bolsonaro’s demonstration is a response to the letter presented by the USP Law School, which already has more than 400,000 signatures. This Thursday, the 28th, the president had already questioned the production of the document, asking supporters “what threat” would he be offering to the democracy. On Wednesday, during the Progressives (PP) convention in Brasília, the president also quoted the statement, saying he did not need a “letter” to show his support. “We defend democracy. We don’t need any letter to say that we defend democracy. We do not, therefore, need support or signaling from anyone to show that our path is democracy, freedom, respect for the Constitution”, he said, in clear reference to the manifesto.