Bookmakers put Cruzeiro favorite against Brusque in Serie B – Betting Tips

Cruzeiro is considered favorite by bookmakers for the duel against Brusque, this Saturday, at 11 am, at the Augusto Bauer stadium, in Brusque-SC, valid for the 21st round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. Omade a survey of the main quotations.

THE Sportsbet.io puts Cruzeiro’s odds at 2.22, while Brusque’s win pays 3.51 (tie is at 2.79). Other interesting options are the Raposa handicap -0.25, with odds of 1.87, and under 2, 2.5 goals, at 1.53.

At bet 365, quotes are better for all outcome options. The celestial victory is at odds of 2.31, while Brusque has an odds of 3.85. A tie pays 3.00.

At Sportingbet, the quotes are lower, but Cruzeiro remains the favorite. Raposa’s odd is 2.20, against 3.40 for the home team. The tie is at 2.87.

THE pinnacle there are good odds for the game. The house pays 3.73 at Brusque, 3.01 at a tie and 2.31 at Cruzeiro.

Finally, the quotes from the rival: 3.52 in Brusque, 2.24 in Cruzeiro and 2.95 in a tie.

