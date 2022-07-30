Boric announces creation of Chilean ‘SUS’

The government of President Gabriel Boric announced this Thursday that Chile will have a free public health system for the entire population. The “Chilean SUS” – one of Boric’s campaign promises in the 2021 presidential elections – will officially be born on September 1. The system will serve 15 million people in a country of 19 million people.

The new Chilean Constitution includes the creation of a publicly funded National Health System. The text will be submitted to a referendum on the 4th of September. Currently, Chile has the National Health Fund (Fonasa), in which the population pays to be served. Only people over the age of 60 or those earning less than $420 a month are exempt from the charge.

“Many generations of Chileans have dreamed of what we are heading towards making a reality today, which is a public health system, free for all Fonasa users”, said the president after celebrating the announcement in the capital.

Estimates by the Chilean government indicate that, with the guarantee of free public health, each family should save about US$ 300 a year. Currently, eight out of ten Chileans need to use the Fonasa co-payment system. Workers contribute 7% of their salary to the public or private network.

Boric underlined that rights “do not have to be a business and that is why we are going to take risks and we are going to do our best for health, for pensions, for housing, for education to be accessible to all citizens of our country. country”.

The Chilean Ministry of Health explained that this benefit will be aimed mainly at the middle class, so that “each person’s income is not a barrier that prevents or hinders their access to health.”

The measure was praised by the WHO (World Health Organization). “We congratulate the decision of the Government of Chile to cover all health expenses for 6 million Chileans. It’s a big step towards its commitment to #HealthForAll,” tweeted the institution’s director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

With Xinhua Agency