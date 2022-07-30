Botafogo tries its first victory in the Corinthians arena, a result that could turn the club’s key in the Brasileirão

Coming from a victory against Athletico-PR and showing evolution with Luís Castro, the Botafogo returns to the field this Saturday to face the Corinthiansat 7 pm, for the 20th round of the Brazilian championshipat Neo Química Arena.

And the match could represent a historic result for Glorioso: if they win, it will be the first triumph of the carioca club over Timão in the club’s new stadium.

So far, disputed six clashes at Neo Química Arena. Altogether, they were four Corinthians victories and two draws.

See below:

2014 – Corinthians 1 x 1 Botafogo – 9th round of the Brazilian Championship

2016 – Corinthians 3 x 1 Botafogo – 9th round of the Brazilian Championship

2017 – Corinthians 1 x 0 Botafogo – 11th round of the Brazilian Championship

2018 – Corinthians 2 x 0 Botafogo – 13th round of the Brazilian Championship

2019 – Corinthians 2 x 0 Botafogo – 15th round of the Brazilian Championship

2020 – Corinthians 2 x 2 Botafogo – 8th round of the Brazilian Championship

With the arrival of reinforcements, Botafogo showed evolution under the command of the Portuguese coach. In the defeat against Santos, Glorioso had the main chances to score, stopping on a night inspired by João Paulo. Against Atheltico-PR, another match in which he controlled the opponent and, this time, he got the victory. 2 to 0, goals from Erison and Jeffinho.

If they win away from home against Timão, which would be unprecedented in the Neo Química Arena, Glorioso can also ‘turn the key’ in the Brasileirão. The next two clashes will be at home, against Ceará and Atlético-GO. If it packs and wins the two rivals, those commanded by Luís Castro will reach a sequence in the competition by winning four consecutive matches.

Corinthians are coming from defeat. For the Copa do Brasil, setback by 2 to 0 for Atlético-GO for the first match of the quarterfinals of the tournament. Against Botafogo, Corinthians will have a break between the two knockout matches they are playing, as on Tuesday (2) they face Flamengo at 9:30 pm for the first game of the quarterfinals, only for Conmebol Libertadores.