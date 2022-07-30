Brazil records 228 more deaths from Covid; moving average of known cases continues to fall | coronavirus

Brazil registered this Friday (29) 228 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hourstotalizing 678,375 since the beginning of the pandemic. Thus, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days is 221 . Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the change was -11% indicating stability trend .

The moving average of cases acquaintances continues to fall significantly, reaching -41% in two weeks and getting below 35,000 daily cases (see details further below).

Total deaths: 678,375

678,375 Death record in 24 hours: 228

228 Average deaths in the last 7 days: 221 (14-day variation: -11%)

221 (14-day variation: -11%) Total known confirmed cases: 33,795,192

33,795,192 Record of known confirmed cases within 24 hours: 42,816

42,816 Average new cases in the last 7 days: 34,388 (14-day variation: -41%)

Amapá, Mato Grosso do Sul, Rio Grande do Norte, Roraima and Tocantins did not register new deaths from the disease in the 24-hour period. In Acre, there was no release of new data on cases and deaths until the closing of this bulletin.

In total, the country registered 42,816 new Covid-19 diagnoses in 24 hourscompleting 33,795,192 known cases since the beginning of the pandemic. As a result, the moving average of cases in the last 7 days was 34,388. The variation was -41% compared to two weeks ago, the biggest drop recorded since March 12 (when the variation was -43%).

At its worst, the moving average surpassed the mark of 188,000 known daily cases on January 31 this year.

Death curve in the states

On the rise (5 states): PA, RN, MS, AM, ES

PA, RN, MS, AM, ES In stability (12 states): CE, RR, RO, BA, TO, RJ, GO, MG, MA, PE, SP, RS

CE, RR, RO, BA, TO, RJ, GO, MG, MA, PE, SP, RS Falling (8 states and the DF): AL, SE, PI, PB, MT, SC, PR, DF, AP

AL, SE, PI, PB, MT, SC, PR, DF, AP Not disclosed (1 state): B.C

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20 pm. The balance is based on data from the state health departments.

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between g1O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, which started working collaboratively, since June 8, 2020, to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (know more).