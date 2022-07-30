Brazil will have the largest Green Hydrogen plant in the world

Unigel, the national leader in urea production, is going to invest around R$ 650 million in the construction of the first Brazilian plant for green hydrogen and, in principle, the largest in the world.

One of the largest chemical companies in Latin America and a leader in segments such as fertilizers and ammonia, Unigel will invest US$ 120 million (about R$ 650 million) in the construction of the first Brazilian green hydrogen plant, a product that replaces fossil fuels. The plan is for the plant to be, in principle, the biggest in the world.

In this way, Unigel will invest in the manufacture of green hydrogen and ammonia, products that are occupying space in the global race in the decarbonization process. The project, the first on an industrial scale, was announced this week in Camaçari (BA), where the factory will be installed next to two other units that produce ammonia and styrenic.

as showed the Estadão in special report, Brazil can become one of the world leaders in the production of the solution. The factory will start operating at the end of 2023 with production of 10 thousand tons of the product per year. Part of the green hydrogen will be converted into 60 thousand tons of green ammonia per year. “It is a movement that will put us in the leadership of the decarbonization of Brazil”, says Roberto Noronha, president of the Brazilian company Unigel.

Thus, with the technology and industrial system of the German Thyssenkrup Nucera, Unigel began to invest US$ 120 million (about 660 million) to set up in Camaçari a factory that will produce 10 thousand tons of hydrogen per year, using renewable energy, and the conversion into 60 thousand of ammonia.

Based on the interest already shown by customers, and believing in the rapid growth of demand, the group intends to quadruple production capacity in 2025, including for export. “It is a transformative project for Unigel, which will be at the forefront, as it will have the largest project in the world when it starts operating, at the end of 2023”, says Roberto Noronha, president of the company. In a second phase, around 2025, he says, the plan is to quadruple volumes.

“But then we are going to look for a partner, because the amount of resources will be much more expressive”, he informs.

Green hydrogen is produced with water and electricity from renewable energy sources such as wind and solar. The idea is to replace the product currently used, gray hydrogen, made with fossil sources (natural gas). “Green hydrogen is going to be the energy source of humanity’s future, because, in essence, it is absolutely clean”, says Noronha.

Hydrogen can be used in its form or converted into ammonia, an essential raw material for the steel, petroleum refining and fertilizer sectors, and used in thousands of products. It can also be used in ship transport, aviation and in the future, in vehicles, starting with trucks and buses.

The availability of green hydrogen will therefore help several other industrial segments in the decarbonization process. Other countries, such as Spain and the USA, also started production, but on a small scale.

Equipment

Thyssenkrupp will supply the electrolysers, equipment considered the “heart” of the factory. They apply large electrical currents and separate molecules from solutions. In the case of water, it will separate hydrogen and oxygen.

The equipment will be manufactured by Thyssen in Italy and shipped in modules in 48 containers, by ships, to be marketed by the Brazilian subsidiary.

“The company has mastered electrolysis technology for a long time, but before that it had other industrial applications,” explains Paulo Alvarenga, Thyssenkrupp’s president for South America. “Due to the climate emergency, we have expanded the technology for water electrolysis”.

The wind energy to be used in the process will be supplied by Casa dos Ventos, one of the largest companies in the country in the generation of renewable energy. The company will install three electrolysers – which separate the hydrogen from the water molecule, each of 20 MW – supplied by Nucera. And the energy for the process will come from renewable wind sources.

Unigel already has a project in Bahia in partnership with Casa dos Ventos (investments above R$ 1 billion) to generate wind energy.

The price of green hydrogen, in a normal situation, should have a “premium” in relation to the traditional one. Today, with the global situation atypical due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the prices of ammonia and natural gas are high. That’s why the hydrogen process is competitive.

Alvarenga says that the production of green hydrogen did not start earlier because of costs. With the environmental issue, companies began to explore the possibility more and the war accelerated the process.

Created in 1966, Unigel has 27 factories in 11 complexes in Brazil and Mexico, with 2,000 employees. The new unit will generate 500 direct and indirect jobs. The group had revenue of BRL 8.5 billion in 2021 and a net profit of BRL 882 million. The forecast for this year is for an even better result.

