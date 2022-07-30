Brazilian meat benefits from global inflation, says association

O food price increase has benefited Brazil’s meat companies as trade barriers are lifted and domestic suppliers continue to gain access to grain used as animal feed. This is what the ABPA (Brazilian Association of Animal Protein) says on Thursday (28).

The entity’s president, Ricardo Santin, celebrates Canada’s recent authorization to purchase Brazilian pork. He believes that the country will be able to sell a greater variety of pork cuts to South Korea, Japan and Chile, when negotiations are concluded to remove some more sanitary barriers, which are still blocking the expansion of these markets.

“Many large global suppliers [de carne] they are not sure where they will get grain, and at what prices,” says Santin, referring to the effects of the war in Ukraine, which disrupted world grain trade and Russia’s natural gas supply to Europe.





For him, Brazilian meat processors, such as BRF and JBS, can increase their supply and export more to the Middle East and Asia.

Santin also points out that although China purchased less pork in 2022, the country will continue to import around 3 million tonnes a year. This is more than double what was acquired before the African swine fever outbreak in 2018.

Brazilian companies are expected to increase pork production by up to 5% this year and up to 3% next. In the most optimistic projections, Brazilian pork production should be 5.1 million tons in 2023. Today, Brazil accounts for almost 11% of global protein trade.





Chicken

Brazilian production of chicken meat is expected to reach between 14.35 million and 14.50 million tons in 2022, compared to 14.33 million registered last year, according to ABPA projections.

For next year, the production of this protein could grow by up to 4.5%, according to the entity, which means a growth of up to 15 million tons in 2023.

Brazil is the biggest supplier of chicken meat in the world and sends around a third of its production abroad, recalls Santin. Shipments from processors are expected to reach between 4.7 million and 4.9 million tons this year, against 4.61 million in 2021, according to data from the association.





