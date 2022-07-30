BRL 132 MI comes into play and Braz outlines a strategy for Flamengo to close with ‘package’: “Daily calls”

After the controversial 0-0 draw last Wednesday (27), against Athletico Paranaense, at Maracanã, in a game valid for the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, Flamengo fans turned their attention to the outside. of the four lines. That’s because the backstage of the red-black team is still busy due to negotiations with reinforcements in the transfer market.

After the arrival of Everton Cebolinha and Vidal, Flamengo confirmed the arrival of Pulgar and is close to announcing Varela, but does not intend to stop there. With two weeks until the end of the window, the red-black board, in planning headed by Marcos Braz, continues in talks with midfielder Oscar, midfielder Wallace and striker Brian Rodríguez. Now, the carioca club works “with patience”.

According to Globo Esporte, Braz has made “daily calls” to Oscar, but he understands that, in the case of Wallace, the closer to the end of the window, the better the chances of Udinese to make the deal more flexible for the player, who has already declared his interest in playing. by Dearest. The argument is the same for Rodríguez, from Los Angeles FC: Flamengo hits the key that the striker wants to play in the team.

The Uruguayan liked Flamengo’s project, he doesn’t have such advantageous proposals for LAFC and the “midfield” made by Arrascaeta, teammate, also helps in the Carioca argument. According to the Transfermarkt portal, added together, the three red-black targets reach a market value of 20 million euros, around R$ 132 million: R$ 79 MI for Oscar and R$ 26 each for Wallace and Rodríguez.