Brusque striker explains penalty failure at the end of the game with Cruzeiro

photo: reproduction Gabriel Taliari slipped at the moment of the hit and hit the ball twice Gabriel Taliari explained the penalty kick that could have guaranteed Brusque’s victory over Cruzeiro, this Saturday, at the Augusto Bauer stadium, in Santa Catarina, in a game for the 21st round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship.

“I asked if he had made two hits, because at the time I didn’t feel it. I felt the grass coming out, but I didn’t feel the two hits. But it was two plays to check in VAR, and he didn’t check. In that moment of unhappiness, he checked. But ball forward”, he complained, in an interview with Premiere, on the field trip.

With the result, Cruzeiro is still in the lead in Serie B, now with 46 points – eight more than vice-leader Vasco and 14 ahead of the current fifth-placed team, Tombense. Brusque now reaches 24 points, in 12th position.