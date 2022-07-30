Caio Castro asks for donations to buy basic food baskets amid controversy over paying the bill

Caio Castro is in the middle of a controversy and decided to use the visibility he gained to propose a social action. The actor made waves this week by saying that the man should not be forced to pay the bill on dates and that it gives the feeling that he is “supporting” someone.

In a video published this Friday afternoon (29), the actor declared that his name is on the rise and that his Instagram profile has never been so visited. “It generated a lot of controversy about it, and my name was involved. After all, I was the one who raised this flag. I’m going to take advantage of the fact that my Instagram has never been so visited, the number of hits was very high”, he said.





He stated that he does not want to take advantage of the situation to promote himself, but that he wants to use this visibility to help those in need. “You don’t have any obligation, and I won’t think you’re cheap if you don’t do what I’m going to propose. I’d like to leave a bank account here and I make a point of buying some basic baskets for people who need food today” , said.

The actor stated that he will later open up to his followers the amount of money that was raised. “Opinions won’t change, everyone has their own, but we can help a person who is starving and in need of our help. Let’s use the internet in this moment of great discussion about who should and who shouldn’t pay the bill “, concluded Caio Castro.



Watch the actor’s video below:





