Caixa has already deposited the FGTS profit, see how the withdrawal will work

Good news has just arrived for many workers in Brazil. In this way, Caixa’s deposit refers to the income from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS). This type of FGTS profit distribution among registered workers has been taking place since 2017.

In the last year, the bank Caixa Econômica Federal carried out the division between the accounts taking into account a percentage of 96% of the profit. This meant, in other words, that approximately R$ 8.1 billion was shared. This year, the division was based on the value of R$ 13.2 billion. See more below.

FGTS profit: Cash deposited?

The FGTS profit is a monetary value that is obtained through some modalities such as, for example, on top of interest from loans linked to the purchase of own property, values ​​related to projects with regard to infrastructure and, also, amounts related to sanitation, for example.

Every year there is a survey to find out the amount obtained that should be divided among the workers. In this way, the FGTS Board of Trustees is the institution responsible for defining the amounts and also for approving the payments.

Until recently, the amount to be divided in 2022 was still unknown. However, now it is known: it will be R$ 13.2 million.

On the 26th, Caixa issued a statement informing workers who have a FGTS account balance until December 31, 2021 that the transfers had been made and completed. As a result, around 106 million workers were able to benefit from the amounts. Workers’ accounts can be either active or inactive, as long as they present a balance on the demarcated date. As a result, the process of depositing the FGTS profit by Caixa involved more than 207 million accounts in total.

What are the values?

According to the available information, it is known that the distribution of money must obey the following index: 0.02748761 . But what does it mean?

To explain in more detail, taking into account the sequence of numbers above, an account is made to find out what amount the worker is entitled to receive.

Therefore, if the worker has the amount of R$ 1 thousand in his account, he will be a beneficiary of R$ 27.49.

However, it is important to note that, although Caixa may have already deposited the FGTS profit, the worker will not be able to withdraw it, except in specific cases.

This is because, as provided by law, the amount can only be withdrawn in cases, for example, of dismissal without just cause, for the purchase of a property or in situations of retirement.

