Camilo and Elmano’s convention begins with Lula’s participation; follow live

The Workers’ Party (PT) held, on the morning of this Saturday, 30th, its state convention on the 2022 elections. The event, which takes place at the Ceará Events Center, will be attended by the former president and candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. PT is already on stage while playing the national anthem.

The convention should formalize the candidacies of former governor Camilo Santana to the Senate and of Elmano Freitas to the Government of Ceará. The PT announced that it will run for Abolition after the PDT decides that the former mayor of Fortaleza Roberto Cláudio will be the acronym’s representative in the state race, in preference to the current governor Izolda Cela – who left the party after choosing RC. Candidatures put an end to an alliance of almost 16 years in Ceará.

THE PEOPLE is at the Events Center following the PT convention. Follow the coverage below.

Ceará Events Center fills up waiting for Lula, Camilo and Elmano

Ceará Events Center already brings together an expressive public waiting for Elmano, Lula and Camilo. More info at: https://t.co/hoE9mQbWcz pic.twitter.com/WKLp0hraTj — Political Game (@jogopolitico) July 30, 2022

Upon arrival, the report found the Ceará Events Center full for the PT convention. Outside, buses from cities in the interior of the state, such as Pacajus, Palmacia and Penaforte, already indicated a significant presence of affiliates and sympathizers from all over Ceará.

Inside the venue, campaign materials already indicate the alliances – which are still being negotiated, with the dispute between PT and PDT for the support of parties of the governing base. One of the banners showed pictures of Lula, Camilo and Elmano along with former senator Eunício Oliveira (MDB).

Acrisio Sena, state deputy, spoke with THE PEOPLE at the beginning of the event. the parliamentarian believes in the recomposition of the governing alliance in the second round of the elections to the State Government. The priority, according to him, is to defeat “the captain over there and the captain over here”, referring to the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), and the licensed federal deputy and candidate for Abolition Captain Wagner (UB).

From Assis Diniz, former secretary of Agrarian Development, is more direct in the clash between PT and PDT. For him, pedestrians must be “repentant” of thinking that Camilo and Izolda would be “in the corner, surrendered”. He believes that support among city halls for Elmano’s candidacy should be “approximately 90 to 104 mayors”.

Supporters carried flags, t-shirts and other support materialswhile waiting for the candidates to arrive. Elmano and Camilo arrived around 11 am, before Lula was there.

