Can Ronaldinho Gaúcho have assets seized by Justice for pension debt? We check | international football

Former player Ronaldinho Gaúcho runs the risk of having part of his assets seized and his bank accounts blocked by Justice because of a lawsuit filed by ex-fiancée Priscilla Coelho. According to the calculation of ge the judge responsible for the case has not yet considered the request.

Information on the case was published this Friday first by “Extra” and later confirmed by ge. There are three ongoing processes: the main one deals with the recognition of a stable union; the second is about the pension execution; and the third, if the stable union is confirmed, is about sharing of assets.

Last week, Justice gave Ronaldinho Gaúcho five days to pay the pension spontaneously, or he would be subject to attachment. That deadline has expired. If Priscilla’s defense request is granted, the former player will have part of the assets seized and the accounts blocked until the debt is paid.

Will Ronaldinho Gaucho be an assistant at a club in Mexico?

The ex-fiancée’s lawyers also try to attach money to the account. Ronaldinho’s defense filed an appeal with the Rio de Janeiro Court of Justice in an attempt to suspend the pension collection decision. The rapporteur of the case was against it, but the analysis of other judges is still lacking.

Ronaldinho Gaúcho and Priscilla Coelho met in 2011 and were engaged for six years, from 2013 to 2019.

The former player is currently in the city of Almería, Spain. He will participate on Saturday in the ceremony of the first phase of remodeling of the Power Horse stadium, of the local team, which returns to the first division of the Spanish Championship.

wanted by ge, Ronaldinho’s defense says he will not comment because the process is under secrecy. The TJ-RJ reported that only the parties involved have access to the decisions. Medrado Advogados is responsible for the defense of Priscilla Coelho.