Capital will have action plan against monkeypox

The document will establish the strategies, from the screening of those infected to the flow of care

Skin rash is one of the symptoms of monkeypox. (Photo/Disclosure)

With four more cases of monkeypox confirmed at once in Campo Grande, Sesau (Municipal Health Department) is concluding the “Municipal Contingency Plan” against the disease. The document will establish all strategies, from screening to care flows for infected patients.

“It should be clarified that because it is an atypical manifestation of the disease, prevention measures, for example, are still being established by the Ministry of Health itself”, informs the secretary.

In all, there are five cases of the disease, scientifically called monkeypox, in Campo Grande, which concentrates all confirmations so far in Mato Grosso do Sul. Sesau monitors the epidemiological situation and trains health professionals across the network to improve diagnosis.

According to the Ministry of Health, the disease almost always starts with a sudden, strong and intense fever. The patient also has headache, nausea, exhaustion, tiredness and, fundamentally, the appearance of ganglia (swellings popularly known as “inguas”), which can occur both in the neck region, in the axillary region, and in the perigenital region. The manifestation on the skin is called uniform papulovesicular, which are sores or lesions throughout the body.

The main mode of transmission of smallpox from monkeys is through contact. This contact happens by skin/skin, secretions or personal objects of the infected patient that you have contact. One of the main forms of contamination is sex.