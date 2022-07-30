Carlos Alberto suffers betrayal, separates and breaks down in tears

Carlos Alberto spoke in a chat with the podcast ‘Cortes Mais que 8 Minutes’, by Rafinha Bastos, that the separation from Paulinho Gogó was one of the hardest moments of his life at SBT.

The comedian asked who made him laugh the most. Cazalbé spoke about Paulinho and took the opportunity to report what happened between them. Paulinho Gogó left the station to do other projects, including Vai que Cola da Globo.

In the conversation, Carlos Alberto said that the comedian called his wife to warn him about the departure, fearing that Carlos would be upset. However, the presenter of Praça é Nossa had an unexpected reaction and wished the famous success in his new journey. However, Carlos Alberto’s situation with Moacyr Franco is different.

A lot of people even see all this as a betrayal. “I thought this money would go to the program, but I found out that it wasn’t. I managed to raise the salary of some people who earned poorly. What was left, I wanted to bring Moacyr Franco back and I wanted [Fábio] Rabin with me,” he declared.

Carlos Alberto and Moacyr Franco broke up

“But I had already spent my money, the house had to open. And Moacyr, I thought he was upset, today I’m sure. He wanted the same salary that made him leave. It’s impossible”, explained the artist. “Times have changed, right…Things have changed a lot”, said Rafinha Bastos to Carlos Alberto.

“And the money didn’t work either, it didn’t work. And I don’t know how much Rabin asked, which the house didn’t accept either”, said the SBT artist.