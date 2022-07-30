Carlos Tramontina criticizes Maitê Proença and Carolina Ferraz for speaking ill of Globo

The host Carlos Tramontina harsh criticism during participation in the Flow Podcast to artists who leave TV Globo and start to speak ill of the station. He even named the actresses by name. Maite Proenca and Carolina Ferraz who, after being dismissed from the company, took legal action in search of labor rights.

Tramontina, who also recently left Globo, stated that if “disappointed a lot” and pointed out that it was hypocritical behavior, as many of those who today criticize the company spent years there, and only now speak ill of the former employer.

“I was very disappointed. I think the following guy: you spent 20 years doing the business and served, now it’s no good? What hypocrisy is this?! I saw the two actresses, Maitê and Carolina, now suing Globo for labor rights, but when they were legal entities they paid less tax and now they want to recover their labor rights. [Elas] will they return to the IRS what they failed to collect? What is it? I think criticizing, evaluating the work, having a critical view of the work is part of it, but when you say that the company you stayed at, that, that, that, now is no good is very strange,” he said.

do not conform

Tramontina also said that he doesn’t personally know Carolina Ferraz and Maitê Proença and praised their talent.

“I didn’t have the joy of meeting them in person, wonderful actresses, but they are two examples that were publicly posted. I think it’s very strange, under this condition, after you’ve done it for a long time, then it’s not possible anymore. There are some people who I think are not satisfied with leaving Globo, being forced to leave Globo, because they consider themselves great, and they see it as unacceptable”, he added.