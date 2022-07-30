Carol Peixinho renews tan with tiny bikini on the beach

Carol Peixinho left his followers drooling by sharing a sequence of clicks this Friday (29). On her Instagram account, the former BBB published a sequence of photos from a day at the beach and drew attention for her good shape.

For the moment of relaxation, Carol Peixinho renewed her tan with a very flashy red bikini, in which the beauty’s body was highlighted. In another record, she showed off the sun mark, driving her boyfriend, Thiaguinho, crazy. “So energetic”wrote the pagodeiro.

“For more deep dives”she said in the caption of the post.

“She is so beautiful,” said a follower. “Goddess and full of good energy”, said an internet user. “Careful Carolina I have a weak heart”, joked a fan.

Check out Carol Peixinho’s post on social media:

He paid tribute to Thiaguinho

Singer Thiaguinho turned 39 years old last May and received a beautiful tribute from Carol Peixinho on her social networks. On Instagram, the digital influencer dedicated a post to the pagodeiro.

On the occasion, Peixinho spared no words to honor the singer and said it was a delight to share his life with the artist: “What a delight it is to share life with you“, she began.

“Legitimate Pisces, calm, sweet, sensitive, transparent, beautiful soul, light and with a heart that is so good. Lucky for my smile to have you as a reason,” she continued.

“May God continue to enlighten you immensely, protect you and may you continue to evolve in this life! Be very happy! I thank God and the stars who aligned themselves in such a magical way for us to meet. May we continue to overflow and float together. Long live you, I love you”, said Carol Peixinho.

The singer thanked

In the comments, Thiaguinho thanked the beautiful tribute received by Carol Peixinho. The singer thanked the company and the moments lived alongside the ex-BBB.

“Looking at each of these moments immortalized in the photos, I just thank God for our meeting! How many good things have we lived together, right? And it’s just the beginning! Thank you so much for being my company, such a good lap… Such a joy to know that we have us”, said the singer.

“I love you and may our light shine brighter and brighten our lives a lot! It feels like I’ve known you my whole life! You and beautiful! In the FULL sense of the word! Beautiful as a whole”, he concluded.

