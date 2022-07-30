Cartola 2022: Terans and Raul Gustavo are out of round #20; see suspended, injured and likely | topper

The first round of the second round will begin! Nothing better than starting the return mitando, right? For that, it’s worth keeping an eye on who should play over the weekend. In this article, we have separated the names that are out of round #20 due to suspension and injury, as well as the likely teams. The main absence is on account of midfielder Terans, from Athletico-PR, who would certainly be chosen a lot by the cartelists – even more so because it is a home match, at Arena da Baixada, against São Paulo. The Uruguayan is suspended for the third yellow card.
Another who will have his absence felt will be Raul Gustavo, from Corinthians. At the beginning of the week, the defender was already among the most selected for the round. However, this Thursday, there was the news that the defender will be out of the match against Botafogo due to edema in the thigh. Cartola market closes at 4pm this Saturday. You have until then to assemble your squad.
David Terans is out of round 20 — Photo: Robson Mafra/AGIF
See the suspended, injured and likely teams from round #20:
AMERICA-MG
Suspended: Marlon
Injured: Alê, Aloísio, Jori and Wellington Paulista
Probable team: Cavichioli; Cáceres (Patric), Maidana, Éder, Danilo Avelar; Kal, Juninho and Matheusinho; Everaldo, Pedrinho; Henrique Almeida
ATHLETICO-PR
Suspended: Terans
Injured: Christian, Julimar, Marcelo Cirino, Marlos, Reinaldo and Pablo
Probable team: Bento; Khellven, Matheus Felipe, Nico Hernández and Pedrinho; Matheus Fernandes, Léo Cittadini and Vitor Bueno; Vitinho, Rômulo and Vitor Roque.
ATHLETIC-GO
Suspended: none
Injured: Ramon Menezes
Probable team: Ronaldo; Dudu, Wanderson, Edson Felipe, Jefferson; Gabriel Baralhas, Marlon Freitas and Jorginho; Wellington Rato, Ricardinho and Peglow.
ATLÉTICO-MG
Suspended: none
Injured: none
Probable team: Everson; Mariano, Nathan Silva (Igor Rabello), Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Jair and Nacho; Zaracho, Keno and Hulk
HAWAII
Suspended: Bruno Silva
Injured: Morato
Probable team: Vladimir; Kevin, Bressan, Arthur and Cortez; Lucas Ventura, Eduardo and Raniele; Pottker, Nathanael and Bissoli.
BOTAFOGO
Suspended: none
Injured: Barreto, Breno and Victor Sá
Probable team: Kitten; Daniel Borges (Saravia), Kanu (Mezenga), Philipe Sampaio and Marçal; Tchê Tchê, Eduardo and Lucas Fernandes; Jeffinho, Erison (Matheus Nascimento) and Lucas Piazon (Luis Henrique)
Raul Gustavo felt his thigh in Atlético-GO x Corinthians — Photo: Bruno Cassucci
BRAGANTINO
Suspended: none
Injured: Alerrandro and Ytalo
Probable team: Cleiton; Aderlan, Léo Ortiz, Nathan and Luan Cândido; Raul, Lucas Evangelista and Miguel; Artur, Sorriso and Gabriel Novaes (Jan Hurtado).
CEARÁ
Suspended: Richard Coelho
Injured: Erick and Vitor Luís
Probable team: João Ricardo; Nino Paraíba, Messias, Luiz Otávio and Bruno Pacheco; Richardson, Rodrigo Lindoso, Vina; Lima, Mendoza, Cleber.
CORINTHIANS
Suspended: none
Injured: Maycon, Paulinho and Raul Gustavo
Probable team: Cassio; Rafael Ramos, Bruno Méndez, Balbuena and Lucas Piton (Fábio Santos); Cantillo, Roni and Fausto Vera (Giuliano); Gustavo Mosquito, Adson and Róger Guedes (Yuri Alberto).
CORITIBA
Suspended: Thonny Anderson
Injured: Andrey, Robinho and Warley
Probable team: Alex Muralha; Matheus Alexandre, Henrique, Luciano Castán and Egídio; Willian Farias, Bruno Gomes (Val) and Régis; Alef Manga, Léo Gamalho and Igor Paixão.
CUIABA
Suspended: none
Injured: Uendel
Probable team: Walter; João Lucas, Marllon, Joaquim and Igor Cariús; Camilo, Rafael Gava and Pepê; Valdivia (Pirani), Alesson and Rodriguinho.
FLAMENGO
Suspended: none
Injured: Bruno Henrique
Probable team: Santos, Matheuzinho, Fabrício Bruno, Pablo and Ayrton Lucas; Diego, Vidal and Victor Hugo; Everton Cebolinha, Lázaro and Marinho.
FLUMINENSE
Suspended: Felipe Melo, Marrony and Manoel
Injured: Luan Freitas
Probable team: Fábio, Samuel Xavier, Nino, Luccas Claro and Caio Paulista; André, Nonato and Goose; Arias, Matheus Martins (Nathan) and Cano.
STRENGTH
Suspended: Lucas Crispim
Injured: Robson, Tinga and José Welison
Probable team: Fernando Miguel, Brítez, Benevenuto, Titi, Juninho Capixaba; Sasha, Ronald, Romarinho; Robson, Moses and Galhardo.
GOIÁS
Suspended: Felipe Bastos and Luan Dias
Injured: Da Silva, Luiz Felipe, Marcelo Rangel, Matheusinho and Sidimar
Probable team: Thaddeus; Maguinho, Caetano, Danilo Carsoso (Reynaldo) and Sávio; Caio Vinícius, Diego and Vinícius; Nicolas, Pedro Raul and Dadá Belmonte.
INTERNATIONAL
Suspended: none
Injured: Caio Vidal, Alan Patrick and Taison
Probable team: Daniel; Busts, Market, Vitão and Renê; Gabriel, Edenilson and De Pena; Pedro Henrique (Mauricio), Wanderson and Alemão
Manoel, the top scorer defender, is suspended in round 20 — Photo: Marcos Ribolli / ge
YOUTH
Suspended: none
Injured: Kelvi and Elton
Probable team: Caesar; Rodrigo Soares, Thalisson, Paulo Miranda and William Matheus (Moraes); Jadson, Marlon and Bruno Nazário (Ricardo Bueno); Paulo Henrique, Isidro Pitta and Capixaba.
PALM TREES
Suspended: none
Injured: Jailson and Rony
Probable team: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez (Vanderlan); Danilo, Zé Rafael and Raphael Veiga; Gustavo Scarpa, Dudu and José López (Merentiel)
SAINTS
Suspended: Eduardo Bauermann
Injured: Kevin Malthus
Probable team: João Paulo; Madson, Luiz Felipe, Alex and Felipe Jonatan; Rodrigo Fernández, Vinícius Zanocelo and Carlos Sánchez; Léo Baptistão, Lucas Braga and Marcos Leonardo.
Eduardo Bauermann, Santos defender, does not face Fluminense — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos
SAO PAULO
Suspended: none
Injured: Arboleda, Caio, Luan, Reinaldo, Walce
Probable team: Thiago Couto; Diego Costa, Mirada and Leo; Igor Vinicius, Gabriel Neves, Rodrigo Nestor (Nikão), Igor Gomes and Welington; Luciano and Calleri