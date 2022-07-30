Cássio gets a message from Tom Brady for 603 games at Corinthians and sets record: “Year by year” | Corinthians

Third player with more games in Corinthians history, goalkeeper Cássio gave a press conference this Friday afternoon, the eve of the match against Botafogo, on Saturday, at 19:00 (GMT), at home, for the Brasileirão.

See the press conference of Cássio, from Corinthians, after completing 603 games for the club

With 603 games, he left former goalkeeper Ronaldo Giovanelli behind, should reach Luizinho (607 games) in August and will be only behind Wladimir, who has 806. Therefore, the idol won tributes before the press conference this Friday and received to a message from Tom Brady, American football star, a sport Cassio is a fan of.

Cássio receives honors from Corinthians for 603 games with the team’s shirt

– It shows a very good movie, of things I never imagined in my life. I’m grateful to God for wearing this shirt, for being where I am. I just have to say thank you. But I know there’s a lot of good things ahead for us to conquer – said the goalkeeper.

Read too:

+ FAQs: questions and answers about the agreement between Corinthians and Caixa for Arena

+ Director reveals that Corinthians has already paid BRL 165 million to Caixa

Before starting the collective, Cássio received as a gift a sculpture made by the artist Fabio Nakano in partnership with Nike and Corinthians.

1 of 5 Cássio wins tribute for the 603 games in Corinthians — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag Corinthians Cássio wins tribute for the 603 games in Corinthians – Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag Corinthians

And is it possible to reach the first place in the ranking of more games with the Corinthians shirt? Cassio replied.

– You have to think year by year. This is my 11th season. So I have to live in the moment, dedicate myself and do my best today. It’s focus, yes. If you were to look back, player played up to 35 years old, but today we are going through that quietly. Care has changed, we are more professional, there are many things that add… So let’s go, year after year. But who knows… – commented Cassio.

Check out the players with the most matches Corinthians:

Vladimir – 806 games Luizinho – 607 games Cassio – 603 games Ronaldo Giovanelli – 602 games Ze Maria – 598 games

+ Read more Corinthians news

2 of 5 Cássio watches a message from Tom Brady at a press conference at Corinthians — Photo: Henrique Toth Cássio watches a message from Tom Brady at a press conference at Corinthians — Photo: Henrique Toth

At the age of 35 and at Corinthians since 2012, Cássio collects other records, such as the biggest winner in the club’s history. There are nine titles won since 2012, especially the Libertadores, unprecedented until then in alvinegra history, and the World Cup, both in 2012.

– I shield myself a lot from it (records). I don’t get attached. Who gives me the data is the staff of the advisory. Not that I don’t respect it, I’m not flattered, but we always have to keep our feet on the ground, dedicate ourselves to the moment. I’ll have dimension when I stop playing, then you can see everything he’s built – said Cássio.

3 of 5 Cássio gives a press conference in celebration of the 603 games at Corinthians — Photo: Henrique Toth Cássio gives a press conference in celebration of the 603 games at Corinthians — Photo: Henrique Toth

An American football fan, Cássio had a moment of euphoria at the press conference. Tom Brady, quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, one of the greatest players in American sport and husband of Brazilian model Gisele Bündchen, sent a message to the Corinthians goalkeeper.

– I know you’re a Patriots fan. I know you know a lot about defense and I know a lot about offense. We would make a good pair. You are legendary. Congratulations and good luck for the rest of the season! said Brady.

Cássio gets a message from Tom Brady, NFL star, after record for Corinthians

Asked about plans for after retirement, which the player himself still doesn’t think about, Cássio did not rule out becoming a football coach.

– It is something that could happen. But you have to have a study. I had the privilege of working with great coaches, I can also do an internship with these people, because there’s a lot to learn.

+ Read more Corinthians news

– The coach needs reliable people in the coaching staff, that makes a difference – he added.

But in addition to celebrating Cássio’s brand, the interview also served to talk about Corinthians’ moment. Timão plays with Botafogo this Saturday, at 7 pm, for the 20th round of the Brazilian Championship, at Neo Química Arena.

It is the first game after the 2-0 defeat by Atlético-GO in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. The goalkeeper commented that he believes in qualifying in the knockout stages. Next Tuesday, August 2nd, Timão takes Flamengo for the first leg of the Libertadores quarterfinals.

– The most important game is the next one. We need to play a great game at home. In my opinion, we are among the first in the Brazilian because we are very good at home. In the years we were champions it was like that. We have a very competent squad to make a great game. The total focus has to be this game against Botafogo on Saturday. Then, yes, we will focus on the first match of Libertadores. Let’s come strong.

4 of 5 Cássio and fans at Corinthians CT this Friday — Photo: Henrique Toth Cássio and fans at Corinthians CT this Friday — Photo: Henrique Toth

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

5 of 5 — Photo: Reproduction — Photo: Reproduction

Click here, download the app and have Timão in the palm of your hand!