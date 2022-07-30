Ceará x Palmeiras for the Brasileirão: see schedule, where to watch, lineup and predictions for the game – Play

O Ceará enters the field this Saturday (30), against Palmeiras, at 16:30, at Castelão, for the 20th round of the Brazilian Championship Series A. It will be Vozão’s debut in the competition’s return, and against the leader, an opponent who beat Allianz Parque in the opening of Serie A by 3 to 2, in what was the best match of Vovô in the competition, still under the command of Dorival Júnior .

Ceará Pre-Game: check out the details

What time does the match start?

The game will start at 16:30 (Brasília time).

Where to watch?

The match will be broadcast live from Premiere. THE Verdinha will have the live narration and Diário do Nordeste will do the Real Time.

guesses

resumption

Ceará had a great moment in Serie A with two consecutive victories – Corinthians and Avaí at Castelão – when they lost 1-0 to Juventude in Caxias do Sul in the last round of the 1st round, the 19th of the championship. The impression left was bad, with a performance well below expectations, with Marquinhos Santos’ team frustrating the entry into the G-10 and ending the shift in 12th place and with 24 points.

After the game last Saturday, Grandpa had the whole week to prepare, the first “full” under the command of coach Marquinhos Santos after 12 games and 40 days of work. With that, the trend is for a more relaxed team – since many holders are with high minutes – and better football, despite the undeniable quality of the opponent.

As the Serie A table has very close scores, a win for Ceará can take them up to 9th place, gaining 3 positions if the results of the round help.

Training

For the duel with Verdão, coach Marquinhos Santos will not have midfielder Richard Coelho, who received his 3rd yellow card against Juventude. Thus, Rodrigo Lindoso should assume the starting position.

Debutants in the previous round, Diogo Rigonato and Vázquez should be more used in today’s match.

Subtitle:

Midfielder Richard Coelho is suspended and will not face Palmeiras today Photograph:

FABIANE DE PAULA

On the other hand, Victor Luis is recovering from thigh pain and may return to the team. He belongs to Palmeiras, but as there is no blocking clause on the loan, he can play normally.

“I had training as an athlete, but mainly as a person there. It’s always gratifying. [do Palmeiras] respected, but also as I wear the shirt of Ceará, I have to respect the shirt of the club, which was where, in 2015, opened the doors for me to be able to appear on the national scene”, considers the side.

palm trees

Verdão has a consistent campaign and leads Serie A with 39 points. Like Ceará, Abel Ferreira’s team also had a full week to prepare for the game.

Abel Ferreira continues without being able to count on the striker Rony, in treatment of muscular injury in the left thigh. Jailson is another player in the recovery phase. Recovered from injury, Piquerez and Rafael Navarro trained normally and should play.

Possible lineups:

Ceará

João Ricardo; Nino Paraíba, Luiz Otávio, Messias and Bruno Pacheco; Richardson and Rodrigo Lindoso; Vina, Lima and Mendoza; Cleber. Coach: Marquinhos Santos.

palm trees

Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez (Vanderlan); Danilo, Zé Rafael and Raphael Veiga; Gustavo Scarpa, Dudu and José López (Merentiel). Coach: Abel Ferreira



TECHNICAL SHEET | Ceará vs Palmeiras

Brazilian Championship – Serie A

Location: Castelão Stadium, in Fortaleza (CE)

Date/Time: July 30, 2022, at 4:30 pm

Referee: Anderson Daronco (FIFA) – RS

Assistant 1: Rafael da Silva Alves (FIFA) – RS

Assistant 2: Michael Stanislau – RS

Video Referee: Rodrigo Nunes de Sa (VAR-FIFA) – RJ

