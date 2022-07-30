“Change my scenario”; Arthur Aguiar points out BBB 22 as the main responsible for helping him to redeem himself from betrayals

This Friday (29), during an interview with ‘Brunet Cast’ podcast, on Spotify, commanded by Tiago Brunet, Arthur Aguiaramong other matters, commented on his passage through the Big Brother Brazil. champion of BBB 22the artist defined the invitation to participate in the ‘most guarded house in Brazil’ as a God’s answer to your prayers after having cheated several times Maira Cardiwith whom he has a romantic relationship.

Despite run away from controversy with other celebrities, Arthur did not refuse to answer questions about your infidelity and reminiscing behind the scenes of the realityshot: “Before the controversy [das traições], I would not join Big Brother. I knew that for me to change the scenario I was in, I needed to do something very extreme to change my reality at that moment. I asked for an opportunity to change my scenario”.

O BBB 22 edition winner continued reliving past moments about the decision to participate or not in the program: “When the Big Brother opportunity came, at first I said: ‘I’m not going to do it’. Then I understood that that opportunity was the one I had asked God for. It was a very difficult opportunity, very risky, but that if I knew who I was, what I wanted, what I needed to do, it couldn’t go wrong.” And completed: “I believe that the fact that I knew who I was, knew my qualities, my flaws and knew that I wasn’t perfect… That truth made people identify with each other in some way”.

During the period of confinement, Arthur mentioned, on some occasions, the betrayals in your relationship with Maira: “I’m really happy to be here, really! I see it as a great opportunity to be able to reconnect with myself. I think I got lost along the way, I’m not ashamed to say that.” Arthur was champion of Big Brother Brazil 22 after conquering 68.96% of votes.