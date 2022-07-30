Check C6 Bank Secured Loan Rates

Recently, C6 Bank started to offer a new type of credit with vehicle guarantee. Learn more about the loan!

Recently, C6 Bank started to offer a new type of credit, which is the loan with vehicle guarantee. Thus, with this new line of credit, the digital bank offers lower rates and more flexible payment terms.

Also called “Car Equity”, the payroll loan works in the same way that credit uses a property as collateral. In this way, the vehicle is used as collateral for the payment of the loan, which makes the rates lower than for the personal loan.

C6 makes it possible to contract a loan with a vehicle guarantee with a maximum value of up to 70% of the value of the asset, with the minimum amount to be contracted being R$ 5 thousand and a maximum of R$ 70 thousand. In this way, the credit can be paid in up to 48 installments with rates starting at 1.44% per month.

contracting conditions

To contract this type of loan, it is necessary that the vehicle that will be used as collateral is in the customer’s name and fully paid off, without debts, has a maximum of 10 years of manufacture and integrates the light category – gross weight of up to 3.5 tons .

“C6 Bank is a complete bank that is constantly expanding its portfolio with new products and services. With the launch, we fulfilled this mission and offered a credit option that makes our client’s financial life easier”, said Ricardo Bonzo Filho, head of vehicles at C6 Bank.

This new functionality can already be contracted by some customers. However, the forecast is that all bank customers will have access to it in the coming months. The request can be made through the C6 Bank app (available for Android and iOS) and the money is deposited into the customer’s account within 1 business day.

Image: Diego Thomazini / Shutterstock.com