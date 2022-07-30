check the drop in the price of ethanol

The Government is currently seeking an additional reduction in the price of diesel and ethanol at the pumps, as the value of gasoline has been falling significantly when compared to other fuels. In this logic, governors of some states announced a reduction in ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services) on hydrated ethanol.

Because of this, it is already possible to identify a reduction in ethanol prices at several gas stations in several states of the country. To learn more about this change, check out the full article!

Drop in ethanol prices

In the last week, it was possible to count a drop in the average prices of hydrous ethanol in 26 states and in the Federal District, according to the survey carried out by the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP).

The governor of Minas Gerais, Romeu Zema (Novo), for example, announced the reduction of the ICMS rate on ethanol, which had remained the same since January 2018, from 16% to 9.29%. Thus, this reduction also aims to maintain the competitiveness of biofuel – an important generator of jobs in Minas Gerais.

In this state, it was possible to identify the lowest value of ethanol: R$ 3,390 per liter. For the rest of the country, at the stations surveyed by the ANP, the average price of ethanol dropped 2.43% in the week, compared to the previous week. In São Paulo, it went from values ​​like R$ 4,210 to R$ 4,120 a liter.

Roraima was the federation unit with the biggest percentage drop of the week. Thus, the liter of this fuel went from R$ 6,120 to R$ 5,520, representing a drop of 9.8%.

Ethanol competitiveness

Ethanol remained more competitive than gasoline in just two states last week: Mato Grosso and São Paulo, according to the survey carried out by the ANP. Parity tends to remain in the range of 64% to 69% in states such as Mato Grosso and São Paulo.

Depending on the vehicle used, experts point out that ethanol can be competitive with parity greater than 70%.