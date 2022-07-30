Children held in private prison for 17 years never had contact with other people | Rio de Janeiro

The 19 and 22-year-olds who were kept in private prison for 17 years never had contact with people other than their mother and father, who kept them locked up at home and subjected the family to aggression almost daily. The mother and children lived locked up in a house with no basic sanitation in Guaratiba, in the West Zone of Rio, for all these years.

“Actually, they had never seen anyone. They only saw her and him. I didn’t see anyone. So even putting them in the company of people is a little difficult”, says the woman’s sister, who was responsible for the complaint.

The mother, 22-year-old daughter and 19-year-old son were discharged from the hospital on Friday night (29) and were taken to relatives. They had been hospitalized at Rocha Faria Hospital since Thursday (28), when they were rescued in malnourished and malnourished conditions.

“I was without food, without water, being beaten, my children too, tied up, being beaten with string and hanging us too. He has already tried to hang me and my son,” says the woman.

1 of 5 Photos show young man tied up in a house where mother and son were kept in private prison in Guaratiba — Photo: Reproduction/Personal Archive Photos show a young man tied up in a house where mother and son were kept in private prison in Guaratiba – Photo: Reproduction / Personal Archive

She says she doesn’t know what to do, because she left home with nothing. “We need a lot of help because we don’t have anything here, cleaning products, hygiene, clothes, food, we don’t have anything”, she lamented.

The woman remembers that she tried to ask for help several times, but her husband kept the music loud and the neighbors could not hear. “Nobody could hear. I only got my sister’s phone number a year or so ago. But she lost contact because he took the chip. Then I wrote down her number, passed it on to the neighbor, then the neighbor got in touch with her . This a short time ago”, said the victim.

She also said that the attacks only got worse over the years. “I beat with wire and sometimes with a piece of wood. He was already very aggressive, but over the years the aggressions got worse”, said the woman.

Civil Police Internal Affairs investigates why family incarcerated in Guaratiba was not rescued after a complaint 2 years ago

Family held in private prison for 17 years has no date to leave the hospital

The Civil Police carry out new searches, this Saturday morning (30), at the family’s home in Guaratiba, West Zone of Rio. The agents seek more information about the crimes committed by Luiz Antônio Santos Silva, husband and father of the victims, who was arrested in the act.

The victims were rescued this Thursday (28), after an anonymous tip. Luiz Antônio was transferred to the Benfica prison, in the North Zone of Rio, where he will undergo a custody hearing early this Saturday afternoon. He must answer for kidnapping or false imprisonment, aggression, ill-treatment and the crime of torture.

According to the police, the main concern at the time of the rescue was to provide medical attention. “The situation was appalling,” summarized one of the agents.

“The police officers who first arrived here found these children really tied up. Later, I arrived and saw that they were dirty, malnourished. So, the immediate concern was to provide medical assistance. Samu was called to provide all the assistance”, said the PM

Shortly after the rescue, the woman told the police that the three suffered physical and psychological violence on a permanent basis and that they could go three days without eating. She also stated that Luiz Antonio never allowed her to work or her children to attend school.

On the morning of this Thursday (28), after an anonymous tip, military police from the 27th BPM rescued a mother and children who lived on Rua Leonel Rocha, in the district of Foice, in Guaratiba, in the West Zone of Rio de Janeiro, in private prison. 17 years ago.

According to the complaint, the aggressor is Luiz Antônio Santos Silva, husband and father of the victims. He was nicknamed the DJ for putting on loud music to drown out victims’ cries for help. The children are 19 and 22 years old, but, according to neighbors, they appear to be about 10 years old because of malnutrition.

Neighbors report horrors in the house that served as a prison for the family in Guaratiba, Rio de Janeiro

The same neighbors also stated that the family was hungry, as Luiz Antônio received donations in food, but threw it away so he wouldn’t have to pass it on to the family.

Neighbor Sebastião Gomes da Silva said he managed to give a fruit to one of his children on the day the family was rescued. “The little creature took the banana and ate it, peel and all. She was very hungry.”

2 of 5 One of the children with his feet tied — Photo: Reproduction One of the children with his feet tied — Photo: Reproduction

3 of 5 Luiz Antonio Santos Silva was arrested for keeping his family in private prison — Photo: Reproduction Luiz Antonio Santos Silva was arrested for keeping his family in private prison — Photo: Reproduction

4 of 5 House where the family was found — Photo: Reproduction House where the family was found — Photo: Reproduction