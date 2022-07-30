choose a candle and discover the message for you

O candle test in fact it is a way to find some object that can help to achieve your life goals. Each of the candle options can provide the ideal type of energy for the moment in life you are going through.

Candle test: which one do you choose?

1 – Black Candle

The black candle is one of those that face the greatest burden of prejudice, as it is usually allied with evil entities. However, the truth is that this color represents power and is far from being something with bad energies. It is enough that you know how to make good use of this virtue.

2 – Purple Candle

In turn, the purple candle indicates high energies and positive changes in your life. If you are feeling depressed or as if your hands are tied, this candle is ideal for the moment.

3 – White Candle

In the candle test, the white color refers to moonlight. It helps to improve the frequency of your vibrations and facilitates the strengthening of purification, reflection and self-knowledge.

4 – Blue candle

His flame is healing for those who are emotionally shaken. The white candle comes to improve the quality of the mood inside you, it allows regeneration.

5 – Green Candle

Contrary to popular belief, the green candle is the closest to the strength of the heart. It has the power to connect feeling with nature and is the perfect color to make a connection with your roots.

6 – Yellow Candle

In the candlestick test, the color yellow refers to intelligence, that is, to the mind and its thoughts. She has problem solving power. If you are looking for good results, you should bet on this item.

7 – Red candle

Finally, the red candle is the one of passion, as expected. Through it, you will have the strength to find the ideal partner and a companion for life.