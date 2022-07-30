Christopher Nolan’s new film Oppenheimer gets its first teaser

Cillian Murphy looks ready to become death, destroyer of worlds, in the teaser for “Oppenheimer”, the new film from director Christopher Nolan. The preview shows little in the way of story, and focuses on introducing the film’s protagonist amidst crowds and images of destruction.

“Oppenheimer” tells the story of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, whose work on the Manhattan Project earned him the reputation as the father of the atomic bomb. Naturally, he had a hard time dealing with such a title after being confronted with the destructive potential of his job.

In addition to Murphy in the lead role, there’s Emily Blunt playing his wife, Katherine, and other big names like Kenneth Branagh, Florence Pugh, Gary Oldman and Matt Damon in the cast.

The screenplay, written by Nolan himself, is based on “American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer”, a book by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Best Biography. This will be the director’s first film outside of Warner Bros., following disagreements with the studio’s release policy during the pandemic.

The teaser was made available on Universal’s YouTube channel in a continuous loop. Is there something there? Check it out below and draw your conclusions.

