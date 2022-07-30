Ciro indicates that, if he loses this year, he will no longer compete for the Planalto: ‘I’m going to put the viola in the bag’ | Elections 2022

The PDT candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, Ciro Gomes, indicated this Friday (29) that, if he loses this year’s elections, he will no longer compete for the Planalto Palace and added that he will put “the viola in the bag”.

Ciro Gomes made the statement while making a speech at the University of Brasília (UnB), where he participated in a meeting organized by the Brazilian Society for the Progress of Science (SBPC).

Former governor of Ceará, Ciro Gomes is running for the presidency for the fourth time (he also ran in 1998, 2002 and 2018) and never made it to the second round.

“We have to put in perspective that Brazil needs to finally discuss, in an urgent way, the economic model. This is the reason why, for the fourth time, I try to be president of Brazil. Of course, this time it is enough. Because, if I don’t win now, I’ll put the guitar in the bag because I’ll become the talkative, boring, intemperate beak”, declared Ciro Gomes.

A Datafolha poll released this Thursday (28) showed Ciro in third place, with 8% of voting intentions, behind Lula (PT), who appears with 47%, and Jair Bolsonaro (PL), with 29%.

In the assessment of the PDT candidate, “the campaign has not yet started” and television advertisements can help him increase the number of voters.

“I’m going to show them that I’m the only candidate who manages to defeat Lula in the second round. There are still 54% of the electorate that still admit to changing the vote. I’m going to look for that electorate”, he said.

Also in Brasília, this Friday, Ciro Gomes participated in a meeting with representatives of the National Association of Directors of Federal Institutions of Higher Education (Andifes).

At the meeting, he defended greater autonomy for universities to choose their own deans.

According to the Constitution, the educational institution must send to the President of the Republic a list of the three candidates for the rectorship with the most votes internally. By tradition, the president formalizes the choice of the first name.

In the current government, however, President Jair Bolsonaro went on to choose the second or third place, on the grounds that the first on the list were “militants”, which generated criticism from entities in the sector.

“I had an idea, which is just a guess, you have to say if this counts as an improvement or not. I will radicalize the autonomy of the university. Whoever is elected is the one who will be chosen, and I don’t even want the president to meddle in this anymore”, said Ciro Gomes.

Reviews of Fies and Prouni

Ciro also said this Friday that programs such as the Student Financing Fund (Fies) and the University for All Program (Prouni) favored the private school system.

Created in 1999, Fies is a program through which the federal government pays the tuition fees of undergraduate students at private institutions of higher education while they attend college. As it is a loan, the student needs to pay off the debt later.

Prouni is a program of the Ministry of Education (MEC) that, since 2004, offers full scholarships (cover 100% of tuition) and partial (50%) in private higher education institutions. The classification is based on the scores of the National High School Exam (Enem).

The candidate also stated that, since the government of Fernando Henrique Cardoso (1995-2002), he has taken a stand against the privatization of public universities – in May, a bill was discussed in Congress that provided for the collection of tuition fees in universities, but the topic ended up being shelved.