Clara Wellen is caught naked in the kitchen and teases, crouching down to get cutlery: “Did you find me?”

<br> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/n3j7oujMKt0/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1 data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/n3j7oujMKt0/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" srcset= class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img class=lazy data-lazy-fallback=1 src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/n3j7oujMKt0/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1></noscript><br> <svg xmlns=http://www.w3.org/2000/svg width=64 height=64 viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill=none stroke=#ffffff stroke-width=2 stroke-linecap=round stroke-linejoin=round class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx=12 cy=12 r=10 /><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p><p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/n3j7oujMKt0″ title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br>

What a rehearsal! Clara Wellen, model and digital influencer, left fans delirious this Saturday morning (30). The muse shared with fans another preview of a new shoot, this time as a chef.

+ Completing 24 years, Clara Wellen decides to give a gift to fans with transparent lingerie

“Link in bio”, wrote the celebrity in the caption of the publication. In the photo, Clara Wellen appears completely naked, wearing a hat to cook, while she is clicked and crouched down to get some cutlery. Currently, the digital influencer has already surpassed the mark of nothing more, nothing less than 90,700 followers on Instagram.

“Clara Wellen has already become my religion, there’s nothing more to say”, joked a fan when he saw the photo on Twitter. “My God, what a wonderful woman! Perfection exists and I can prove it”, pointed out another.

Clara Wellen declares herself to her boyfriend in a cute moment: “Pause in the photos of my popô”

On her Instagram, Clara Wellen, model and digital influencer, decided to declare herself to her boyfriend and, in a few minutes, received several comments from fans who found the moment very cute.

“Okay, a break from the photos of my popoti in the feed for this boiolinha moment. It’s just cowardice… the way he smiles when he says good morning, I don’t feel the need for space, because the most comfortable place is in his hug. From the first kiss I tried hard to forget

But I felt like talking if I wouldn’t go crazy. Its smell, touch and taste made me go crazy”, wrote the muse in the caption of the publication.

“I feel angry at how much I like it, all I have left is to love. I’m trying to speak from the first line. That I melted all over when she asked: “Do you want to be mine?”. I know it’s affection and desire, without a sense of possession. Let it be so deep and true, because I don’t want it to be dispossessed. I actually looked for the best words just to tell you. The urge I feel… I don’t know how to proceed,” she continued.

“But come on, enough rambling. The words are already in my mouth, now I leave my heart with you. I don’t know if it’s too soon what I’m going to tell you

But, I really need to say how much I LOVE YOU!”, he concluded.

READ MORE ABOUT CLARA WELLEN:

+ Clara Wellen decides to lower her pants in public and leaves her followers shocked: “Tá que tá”

+ Clara Wellen shows that she doesn’t feel cold with transparent lingerie: “Since it’s to show…”

+ Clara Wellen leaves fans shocked by retesting Instagram censorship: “It’s posted”