Clinics partner with hospitals for surgery discounts

Networks of clinics with low-cost medical consultations, an option for those who do not have health insurance, also offer elective surgeries at more affordable prices. To bypass the queue of the Unified Health System (SUS), which was even more congested by the pandemic, with non-urgent surgical procedures on hold, the loveHealth also just entered this market.

+ The new billionaire complex in the East Zone, which will have several services

The network is partnering with private hospitals to perform tonsil, cataract, hernia, varicose and gallbladder surgeries. Ícaro Villar, a spokesperson for the network, states that “eventually, when a patient needed surgery, he was referred to the SUS. We attend classes C and D, who generally cannot afford private surgery. And in the last two years, due to the pandemic, there has been a damming of elective surgeries in hospitals, so the customer base who need these procedures has greatly increased.”

In São Paulo, for now, there are two partner hospitals, the BR Surgeryin the South Zone, and the President Hospital, in the North Zone, and there are others under negotiation. The clinic closes a complete package for each surgery, which includes the cost of hospitalization in a ward or apartment, the payment of professionals, in addition to materials and medicines.

Surgeries usually take place during idle hours in hospitals, a model similar to that adopted in the Health Owl, state government program. Cataract surgery will cost around BRL 2,900, varicose vein surgery, BRL 8,000, a price approximately 40% lower than what hospitals traditionally charge, as it is an all-inclusive package.

“It’s all inclusive, without any kind of surprise outside, complications, medical fees, if you have to go to the ICU, if you need to operate again, no cost outside the package”, explains the doctor. Paula Matheus, from the Surgeries Project. “And, in addition to being a lower value, we bring economic viability, with installments on the card, payment in installments, soon the online crowdfunding.”

Continues after advertising

dr.consulta, a pioneer in lower cost care, has been offering surgeries since 2016, with a network of more than thirty partner hospitals, including Hospital Alemão Oswaldo Cruz and the D’Or Network. The patient can also opt for the all-inclusive model, and payment methods include debit or credit, with up to ten installments.

Hospital expenses, however, are paid directly to the health units. The network of popular clinics has an average of 12,000 indications for surgeries a year, and the most frequent are ophthalmic (cataract), general surgery (hernia and gallbladder) and plastic surgery — both aesthetic and corrective.

+Subscribe to Vejinha from 9.90.

Every Friday morning, entertainment reporter Barbara Demerov makes a selection of movies and series to watch in theaters or at home. register here to receive our newsletter Email registered successfully! You will soon receive our email

Published in VEJA São Paulo of August 3, 2022, issue nº 2800