Contractor announces break in Simone & Simaria’s career. Understand!

Singer Leonardo was announced as the replacement for the duo Simone & Simaria at Expo Araçatuba 2022. The countryman’s show is scheduled for September 7th. According to Guilherme Moron, CEO of Viva + Entertainment, which organizes the event, the changes were necessary because the singers announced that they will take a break from their careers.

Sought by the column, the press office of the colleagues revealed that they were not aware of this break in the country duo’s shows so far.

Until then, the shows on the friends’ schedule had been performed only by Simone Mendes and it is not known why this cancellation was made. The event will also feature the performance of artists Thiaguinho, Barões da Pisadinha, Henrique & Juliano, Sevenn, Jorge & Mateus, L7nnon, Dj’s Brotherhood, Zé Neto & Cristiano, Guilherme & Santiago, Raça Negra, Alok and Dennis DJ.

The September show, however, was not the only one to be cancelled. The duo – or just Simone, in case Simaria wasn’t back yet – would perform on August 13 at the 48th Exposul. The participation of the classmates was also canceled this Friday (29/7), for personal reasons of the singers.

Suspicions about the end of the duo intensify more and more, since Simaria announced that he would leave the stage to take care of his health. Since then, changes to both singers’ profiles have prompted comments about the sisters going solo.

