Convention with Rafael Parente and Lula strengthens PT’s platform in DF

Rafael Parente (PSB) considers the current political scenario as “a limit situation” and defends local and national alliances against authoritarian governments – (credit: Ed Alves/CB/DA Press)

The presence of Rafael Parente, pre-candidate for governor of the Federal District by the PSB, on the same platform as former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), signals the possibility of a progressive front emerging in a possible second round in the country’s capital. . The meeting of the two took place at the national convention of the PSB, this Friday (29/7), in Brasília, which made Geraldo Alckmin official as Lula’s deputy.





Parente remained on stage throughout the event, in the second row of guests and alongside other PSB names, such as former DF governor Rodrigo Rollemberg. To Mailthe pre-candidate for Palácio do Buriti confirmed that he will link the campaign to that of the former president, but without forgetting to mention the other PT allies who will also run for local government: Leandro Grass (PV) and Keka Bagno (PSol).

“Lula will probably support the three campaigns. It will be a two-way street”, evaluated Rafael Parente, a critic of the governments of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), for whom he was Secretary of Education. “We have, both nationally and locally, authoritarian governments, which prioritize empty ideological debate and do not focus on solving the population’s problems. We need to defend the Alckmin project, which avoids a catastrophe, the end of our democracy”, added the educator, which considers the current scenario as “a limit situation”.









Rafael Parente will be made official as PSB’s representative in the electoral race this Saturday (7/30), at the legend’s regional convention. The plate will be pure-blood and with a female name for vice to be defined. The party evaluates not running for the Senate by the DF. Despite being of the same acronym as Lula’s vice, Parente had not yet enjoyed the public support of the former president. As the PT-PV-PCdoB federation does not include the PSB, the group’s official candidate for the Palácio do Buriti is district deputy Leandro Grass.

The configuration even generated discomfort in the public event promoted by Lula on July 12, at the Ulysses Guimarães Convention Center, when Lula’s image was strongly linked to that of Grass. In addition, the district was the only one of the pre-candidates supporting the ex-president in the DF to speak as a candidate for Buriti. Keka Bagno and Rafael Parente spoke only as local representatives of their respective parties.

alliances

In the DF, Lula will therefore have wide circulation on three platforms. The third will be the PSol-Rede federation, which will also support the former president. The group’s pre-candidate for local government, Keka Bagno, endorsed the PT-PSB presidential ticket, but did not attend the convention this Friday (29/7). She had met Lula and Alckmin on Thursday (7/28), at the 74th annual meeting of the Brazilian Society for the Progress of Science (SBPC), at the University of Brasília (UnB). Grass also didn’t attend, avoiding wear and tear like the one on July 12.

Co-religionists, Parente and Alckmin met with Rodrigo Rollemberg on Thursday (7/28) and Friday (7/29), before the national convention. However, the pre-candidate for governor of the Federal District has not yet had the opportunity to speak personally with Lula, as he did not participate in the SBPC meeting and, at this Friday’s event (7/29), he went directly to the chairs to guests on stage.

nominations

At least four other party conventions that will define the course of the parties in this year’s elections are scheduled for tomorrow, in Brasília. Legends such as PSB, Democracia Cristã, Agir and PDT will meet separately to hammer out the paths taken until October. In addition to them, members of the acronyms MDB, PP, PL and Patriota will participate in a joint event, in which they will formalize the candidacies of the slate of Ibaneis Rocha, which has federal deputies Celina Leão (PP-DF) as deputy and Flávia Arruda (PL-DF). DF) in the Senate race.

The Christian Democracy will approve the names of Lucas Salles as pre-candidate for local government and Suelene Balduino as deputy. The legend has not yet chosen a name to run for the Senate. Agir should reinforce support for the re-election of Ibaneis Rocha, while the PDT will officialize Senator Leila Barros (PDT-DF) as a candidate for Buriti, with co-religionist and former president of the Legislative Chamber Joe Valle (PDT) as vice. For the time being, Ciro Gomes’ party has not managed to close alliances in the DF; therefore, it tends to cast a pedetista to senator.

The PSDB-Citizenship federation will meet on Friday (29/7) to endorse Senator Izalci Lucas (PSDB-DF) as a candidate for the government of the Federal District. With the lack of consensus between the congressman and federal deputy Paula Belmonte (Cidadania-DF) on which of the two would represent the group in this year’s election to dispute the seat of the Buriti Palace, the name of the toucan was chosen after a meeting between leaders of the two parties on Tuesday (26/7). The meeting ended in a tense way, with arguments and a police report.

The federal deputy’s plan was to join União Brasil, on the ticket headed by José Antônio Reguffe (UB). His candidacy for governor will be confirmed on Wednesday (3/8). The regional president of the legend, Manoel Arruda, is one of the names listed for vice. The PSC, chaired in the DF by lawyer Felipe Belmonte, Paula Belmonte’s husband, will define support for her project the following day.

choices

With the closed partnership between Ibaneis Rocha and José Roberto Arruda (PL), the president of the PSD-DF, Paulo Octávio, who intends to run for the Senate, ran out of space in the alliance. On Friday (5/8), the entrepreneur’s party will define the course to be taken.

The Podemos convention will also be on Friday (5/8), however, in DF, the party is closed with Reguffe. After Jair Bolsonaro interfered in the pre-candidacy of former minister Damares Alves (Republicans) for the Senate, the acronym was aimless. Now, candidates for federal and district deputy, as well as probable alliances, will be discussed at next week’s meeting.

Novo also made official, on Monday (25/7), its support for Reguffe’s candidacy for local government, with lawyer Paulo Roque for the Senate. Out of the slate for the reelection of Ibaneis Rocha, Avante, chaired in the DF by vice-governor Paco Britto, left the decision on alliances to the regional executive. The definition needs to come out by August 15, the deadline for registering who will run in this year’s election. The party’s expectation is to elect two district deputies, as in 2018, and launch a name for the dispute for majority positions.

On the left, the PT-PV-PCdoB and Psol-Rede federations confirmed, last Sunday (24/7), Leandro Grass and Keka Bagno, respectively, as candidates for the Buriti Palace. Olgamir Amancia (PCdoB) will be deputy of the representative of the PV, in the ticket that will have Rosilene Corrêa (PT) for the Senate. The deputy of the socialist will be Toni de Castro (PSol), and Pedro Ivo (Rede) will be the candidate for senator of the group.