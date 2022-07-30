Corinthians finalizes preparation for a duel against Botafogo; see the probable escalation

This Friday, Corinthians trained at CT Joaquim Grava. It was the last activity before the duel against Botafogo, this Saturday, at 7 pm, at Neo Química Arena, for the 20th round of the Brazilian Championship. Coach Vítor Pereira led the practice that prioritized ball possession work and attacking situations.

The training was divided into three parts. In the first, the cast performed a warm-up. After the end of the exercise, Vítor Pereira commanded a training session on the CT field, which aimed to improve ball possession in a reduced field.

Finally, Corinthians players participated in a set-piece activity. The coaching staff promoted repetition training that involved plays that simulated situations of fouls and corners. After training, some athletes performed a submission training as a complement.

It is worth remembering, Timão no longer releases the related list before the games, so it is not possible to know which players will be available to Vítor Pereira. However, a probable lineup of Corinthians has Cássio, Rafael Ramos (Fagner), Bruno Méndez, Balbuena and Fábio Santos (Bruno Melo); Cantillo (Maycon), Roni and Du Queiroz; Adson, Gustavo Silva (Willian) and Yuri Alberto.

This Saturday’s match is decisive for Corinthians in the Brazilian Championship. Currently, Timão is the runner-up in the national competition with 35 points. The first place is Palmeiras, with four points more.

