Corinthians launches shirt in honor of Cassio | Corinthians

The shirt “Giant cassio” brings the design of two intertwined dragons, which symbolize the most important titles won by the goalkeeper: Libertadores and World Cup 2012.

Cássio will debut the uniform at 7pm this Saturday, against Botafogo at Neo Química Arena, for the 20th round of the Brasileirão.

The models, in yellow, orange, blue and black, are limited editions. The price is R$ 349.99. According to the club, at the store located at Neo Química Arena, the movement was big from an early age.

The shirts are now available at Poderoso Timão, Parque São Jorge Mega Store, Neo Química Arena Store, nike.com and Shoptimão.

President Duilio Monteiro Alves spoke about the tribute paid to Cássio. Last Friday, the goalkeeper gave a press conference on a day marked by surprises.

– Corinthians always celebrates its history, and now, as we live in a historic moment, it couldn’t be different. Cássio reaches an impressive mark, the goalkeeper who defended us the most in our 111 years, and is an idol who won the admiration and affection of Fiel, he is our Giant. It is a great satisfaction to have the ‘Gigante Cássio’ shirts as part of the tributes we pay to him and to see the images of dragons representing the strength and protection he brings to our team.

