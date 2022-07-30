Corinthians starts selling a commemorative shirt in honor of Cssio; see photos

Corinthians officially launched this Saturday the commemorative shirt “Gigante Cássio”. The tribute features the design of two dragons symbolizing the greatest titles won by the goalkeeper during his career at the Parque São Jorge club.

The shirt has the number 12 intertwined with dragons and can be found in yellow, orange, blue and black colors – referring to the number and the different shirts used by the goalkeeper in these ten years at Corinthians. There are long and short sleeve models.

“Corinthians always celebrates its history, and now, it couldn’t be different. Cássio reaches an impressive mark, the goalkeeper who defended us the most in our 111 years, and is an idol who won the admiration and affection of Fiel. It is a great satisfaction to have the ‘Gigante Cássio’ shirts as part of the tributes we pay to him and to see the images of dragons representing the strength and protection he brings to our team”, says Duilio Monteiro Alves.

Sales of the shirt started at 10 am this Saturday, in stores of the Poderoso Timão chain, Mega Loja do Parque São Jorge, Neo Química Arena Store, Nike.com and Shoptimão. The edition is limited and is being sold for R$ 349.99.

Goalkeeper Cássio makes the debut of the uniform this Saturday, in a commitment valid for the Brazilian Championship. Corinthians welcomes Botafogo, at 7pm, at Neo Química Arena, for the 20th round of the national tournament.

The commemorative model is part of a “class” of shirts launched by Corinthians and Nike in recent years to celebrate special brands. There were also shirts for Cassio’s 500 games, the 50th anniversary of the Camisa 12 crowd and in honor of Sócrates.

“The ‘Gigante Cássio’ edition is also part of the strategy of launching commemorative shirts that we adopted following the trend of the international market. In addition to the game shirts, our collections have models in honor of historical moments and characters of the team, such as Sócrates and now, very deservedly, Cássio”, says José Colagrossi, Timão’s marketing superintendent.

See photo of the shirt released by Corinthians in honor of Cássio

Disclosure / Corinthians

See more at: Marketing actions and Cassio.