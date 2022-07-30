Corinthians x Botafogo: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series a

+ See the table of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship

Timão comes from a hard defeat in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. After 2-0 against Atlético-GO, Corinthians wants to turn the key and focus on the Brasileirão. Vítor Pereira’s team is four points behind Palmeiras, leader of the competition. However, next Tuesday there is a decision with Flamengo in Libertadores; thus, the Corinthians fans can see a team scrambled.

Coming from good performances in recent games, Botafogo managed to combine performance with the result last Saturday. The victory over Athletico-PR helped to reduce the pressure of the team, which had only scored one goal in the seven previous games. To continue with the good news, the team will have the reinforcement of Adryelson, the most recent signing that goes to the game.

Corinthians – Coach: Vitor Pereira

The Portuguese coach should have only two absences for this Saturday’s game. Renato Augusto is in a transition phase, and Raul Gustavo, with edema in his thigh, is working to return to Libertadores. Thinking about managing the squad for the game with Flamengo and staying at the top of the Brasileirão, Vítor Pereira should change the team. Since Yuri Alberto and Róger Guedes are not expected to play together, it is likely to see one of them on the bench. The Argentine Fausto Vera can gain minutes starting as a starter. William must gain rest.

Likely lineup: Cassius; Rafael Ramos, Bruno Méndez, Balbuena and Lucas Piton (Fábio Santos); Cantillo, Roni and Fausto Vera (Giuliano); Gustavo Mosquito, Adson and Róger Guedes (Yuri Alberto).

Who is out: Raul Gustavo (thigh swelling) and Renato Augusto (physical transition).

hanging: Du Queiroz, Giovane and Raul Gustavo.

Botafogo – Coach: Luis Castro

Coming from victory, Botafogo should keep the base of the team that won Athletico-PR. Castro can make occasional changes in defense and, especially, in midfield. It is possible that the coach increases the marking power by removing Eduardo to add another defensive midfielder.

In the attack, the expectation is that Jeffinho will continue in the starting lineup, despite the heavy competition from Luis Henrique. The new favorite of the crowd is on the rise after the goal scored in the last game.

Likely lineup: kitten; Daniel Borges, Sampaio, Mezenga (Kanu) and Marçal; Tchê Tchê, Eduardo (Oyama) and Lucas Fernandes; Piazon, Jeffinho and Erison.

Who is out: Breno, Kayque, Victor Cuesta, Diego Gonçalves, Del Piage, Gustavo Sauer, Carlinhos, Rafael, Victor Sá and Joel Carli (medical department).

hanging: Hugo, Erison, Philipe Sampaio, Del Piage and Lucas Fernandes; Luis Castro (coach).

Referee: Jean Pierre Goncalves Lima (RS)

Jean Pierre Goncalves Lima (RS) Assistant 1: Jorge Eduardo Bernardi (RS)

Jorge Eduardo Bernardi (RS) Assistant 2: Lucio Beiersdorf Flor (RS)

Lucio Beiersdorf Flor (RS) VAR: Daniel Nobre Bins (RS)

Daniel Nobre Bins (RS) Fourth referee: Lucas Canetto Bellote (SP)