Coup da Serasa Robs Indebted With Dirty Name

A 20-year-old recruiter from São Paulo, who preferred not to be identified, had a debt of R$11,767.57 — R$1,883.44 from a credit card and R$9,884.13 from a personal loan. In an attempt to renegotiate the debts, she contacted a WhatsApp number she found on the internet that claimed to be from Serasa.

The number was false, the recruiter fell into a scam and lost BRL 399.35. During the conversation via messages, an alleged Serasa attendant stated that the total debt could be paid off for R$ 2,499.35 (a down payment of R$ 399.35 plus six installments of R$ 350 without interest). The discount would be 79% of the total debt amount.

The low value of the renegotiation made the recruiter think she was getting a good deal. Mistrust arose the next day when she entered Serasa’s official app and her name was still dirty.

According to the alleged attendant, his name would be cleared within 24 hours of paying the down payment.

How did the recruiter fall for the scam? She informed the CPF number and the person on the other side of the messages had access to open debts, with values, full name of the victim and the two banks to which she owed.

The recruiter said that she felt bad about what happened and that she was worried about her data being leaked.

Conversation between the recruiter and the person who performed the scam. The data was deleted by the report. Image: Personal collection

Regarding the security of user data, Serasa says that it fights the increase in fraud attempts by reports and that it produces content to educate consumers.

The company states that transparency in the handling of information is a commitment and that consumers can access the official website to obtain explanations on how they collect, use, provide and store personal data.

Serasa says that it is “committed to the safety of consumers and has teams prepared to answer questions about its services”.

After the coup, the recruiter decided to go directly to the bank where she had the biggest debt (almost R$10,000) to renegotiate. As she needed a longer payment term, the interest made the pending amount rise to almost R$ 20 thousand.

What is known about the coup? The report found at least four numbers used to apply the scam, in addition to a Pix key. Serasa confirmed that the cell phones and the key email are not from the institution — it is a fraud.

Of the four numbers found, three are business accounts and one is a personal account. The four have the Serasa logo in the profile picture and the message “We are always available!”.

In Reclame Aqui, there are at least 18 complaints that mention the name of the same supposed attendant who made the false renegotiation of the recruiter.

The oldest complaint is from October 2021. All the others were made from June 7th of this year.

The report found an active CNPJ linked to the name, registered at an address in São Paulo.

The registration phone number is for a law firm. The report spoke to a receptionist at the location who said the man is not a lawyer for the office and that he is a “swindler”.

The CNPJ was opened in August of last year and the company was registered as a micro-enterprise.

The Pix key that was used by the recruiter on July 7 was in the name of the alleged attendant and linked to a Mercado Pago account.

On July 25, the report checked the key and it was linked to a PicPay account in the name of someone else, with the same surname as the recruiter’s attendant.

Serasa claims that the two men are not employees of the company and do not have any kind of bond with the company.

How to prevent scams? Aline Maciel, manager of Serasa, says that scammers usually offer renegotiations with very attractive values, much lower than the original debt, which makes the consumer close a deal to clear his name.

Serasa says it never gets in touch with consumers to renegotiate debts. To settle debts via WhatsApp, the consumer must contact the company (see the step-by-step below).

In the conversation, the consumer informs the personal data and receives some pre-approved proposals for renegotiation. When you select the one you want, you will receive a payment slip. Serasa does not offer Pix as a payment method.

Boletos always have the Serasa logo and the name of the company to which the person owes them — if they owe a bank, for example, the recipient will be the name of the bank, never that of an individual.

Serasa’s official WhatsApp number is authenticated by the platform and has a green seal next to the name.

I was the victim of a scam, what to do? Adib Abdouni, a criminal lawyer, says that the victim should go to the authorities as soon as he realizes he has fallen for a scam and file a police report.

The victim needs to gather all the evidence they have to prove they fell for a scam, such as email exchanges, WhatsApp conversations and proof of payment.

If the scam started from the information leak, the person will likely get compensation from the company that leaked the data — if authorities identify the source of the information.

If the scammer has obtained the data from the victim himself, then the result is damage.

What is the penalty for this crime? Imprisonment of one to five years and a fine, according to Abdouni.

What are Serasa’s official service channels? Serasa Limpa Nome’s official WhatsApp number is (11) 99575-2096, which can be used to renegotiate debts or overdue bills.

Other official channels for contacting Serasa are the number 3003-6300 (from Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 8 pm) for customer service and 0800 591 1222 for Serasa Limpa Nome, which is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

How to renegotiate a debt via Serasa’s official WhatsApp? Follow the step by step: