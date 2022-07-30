Covid-19: DF records 481 new cases and one death | Federal District

The Federal District registered 481 new known cases of Covid-19 and one death this Friday (29). According to the Health Department, the death occurred on July 22 this year. (see more below).
- MONKEY POX: DF Health creates a special committee to deal with disease; 40 suspected cases are investigated
- DEATH: Ministry of Health confirms first monkeypox death in Brazil
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 830,565 people were infected and 11,819 lost their lives in Brasilia. among the dead, 10,794 lived in the federal capital and 1,026 came from other regions to seek care, mainly from the surroundings.
The transmission rate has remained the same since Tuesday (26), and remains at 0.64. The number indicates that every 100 infected people can transmit the disease to others. 64according to the World Health Organization (WHO). When the index is below 1, it means that the spread of the virus is slowing down..
Covid-19 transmission rate in July, in DF:
- July 1st: 1.02
- 4th of July: 0.96
- July 5th: 0.94
- July 6: 0.94
- July 7: 0.93
- July 8: 0.91
- July 11: 0.83
- July 12: 0.81
- July 13: 0.78
- July 14: 0.75
- July 15: 0.72
- July 18: 0.66
- July 19: 0.66
- July 20: 0.65
- July 21: 0.64
- July 22: 0.64
- July 25: 0.63
- July 26: 0.64
- July 27: 0.64
- July 28: 0.64
- July 29: 0.64
Man in medical care for serious condition of Covid-19 in ICU – Photo: Amanda Perobelli/Reuters
Until 4:25 pm this Friday (29), the occupancy rate in intensive care units (ICUs) of the public network, to treat patients with Covid, was in 64.29%. Of the total of 36 beds, 9 were busy, 5 available and 15 blocked.
On the private network, at 11:55 am, 65.79% of the spaces reserved for the infected were full. Of the total of 138 beds, 76 were used, 40 were vacant and 22 blocked.
The Plano Piloto remains the region with the highest number of cases by Covid-19 in the DF. Until this Friday, 102,050 people tested positive and 873 died from the disease. In second place is Ceilândia, with 77,086 contaminations and 1,772 lost lifes.
See below the numbers of cases by region, recorded by the Department of Health of the DF this Friday:
Covid-19 numbers by DF region, on July 29, 2022 — Photo: SES-DF/Reproduction
Read more news about the region on g1 DF.