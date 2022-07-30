Crazy traffic: lines painted in bizarre shape on road leave drivers confused – News

A mistake by contracted contractors has left a road in a small California town pretty messed up. Instead of painting slightly curved lines to separate the lanes from the lane, supervisors painted a zigzag pattern that left drivers scratching their heads.

The strange painting was the subject of a series of posts on social networks, starting on the 22nd. Most publications saw the change with humor, but some internet users wondered if this would not be the beginning of a new moment in the traffic of Hollister, in the east-central part of the state.





The city’s own mayor, Ignacio Velazquez, was intrigued by the painting. He said he only saw her when he was on his way home.





“I saw [as faixas] in the late afternoon, when I was coming home after a day of work, and I thought: ‘Wow, this is the strangest thing I’ve ever seen,'” said Ignacio Velazquez, in an interview with the KSBW TV network.

According to the mayor, the instruction was that the lines on Ladd Lane road be “slightly curved”, but the request was not well interpreted by those responsible for the painting.





According to the city, the contractors will repaint the strips at no additional cost to the city.



