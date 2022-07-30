Cssio praises the mark reached by Corinthians and says that Fiel is the club’s greatest asset

Cássio reached the mark of 603 games for Corinthians. This Friday, the goalkeeper gave a press conference at CT Joaquim Grava and talked about the feeling of being the third player with the most matches for Timão. The shirt 12 admitted that he still does not know the size of the feat he has achieved and left a thank you to Fiel.

“Flattered to reach this mark. I’ll be very honest, I have no idea of ​​everything I’ve been through here, the titles, I have no idea, it’s no use talking about it. I’m sure there’s a lot of good things ahead. About Fiel I can only thank you, for everything”, said the goalkeeper.

The player has been with Corinthians since 2012. Since then, the athlete has won nine titles with the white shirt: two Brazilian Championships, in 2015 and 2017, four Paulista Championships, 2013, 2017, 2018 and 2019, one Libertadores, in 2012, one World Cup Clubs, in 2013, and a Recopa, in 2013.

This Wednesday, Timão was defeated 2-0 by Atlético Goianiense, at Antônio Accioly, for the Copa do Brasil. Despite the bitter result, the duel marked Cassio’s 603rd game. The goalkeeper surpassed Ronaldo Giovanelli in number of games. Even with the expressive feat, shirt 12 avoided listing the most important players in Corinthians history and praised Fiel.

“From my point of view, I don’t see Corinthians as the greatest player in history, but the greatest asset in the history of Corinthians is the fans. Because the fans are loyal, players leave and the fans stay”, said Cássio.

The player with the most matches for Timão is Wladimir, a right-back who played in the 1970s and 1980s, with 806 games. Then comes Luizinho, a historic midfielder who played in the 50s and entered the field 607 times with the white shirt. Cassio is third in this ranking. The goalkeeper avoided talking about the search for the top of the list and said he was focused on the present.

“You have to think year by year. This is my eleventh season, I’m thinking season by season. I think when we stay up front, sometimes we lose the focus of the moment. So dedicate yourself, do your best today”, concluded the athlete.

Corinthians returns to the field this Saturday. Timão faces Botafogo this Saturday, at 7pm, at Neo Química Arena, in a duel valid for the 20th round of the Brazilian Championship. Currently, the alvinegro club is the vice-leader of the national competition.

See more at: Cssio, Players who wore the Corinthians shirt the most, Players who wore the Corinthians shirt the most in the 20th century and CT Joaquim Grava.