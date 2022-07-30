Dancer hit by big screen at boy band concert could become quadriplegic, newspaper says | celebrities



Screen collapses and hits Mirror group dancers during concert in Hong Kong – Reproduction / Twitter

Rio – After being hit by a screen that collapsed during the Mirror group’s concert in Hong Kong, dancer Mo Lee Kai-yin may become a quadriplegic. The 27-year-old artist was one of those injured in the accident that shocked the internet by the videos that went viral last Thursday. According to the newspaper ‘South China Morning Post’, he was intubated after being hospitalized in serious condition.

According to local media, Mo Lee had the third and fourth sections of her cervical vertebrae dislocated as a result of the impact of the LED panel, which came off a structure with five other screens. The boy has already undergone two surgeries since the tragedy and medical sources say the dancer has lost movement in his arms and legs, which could have a temporary or permanent effect, depending on the artist’s recovery.

In addition to Mo Lee, another dancer was taken to the “Queen Elizabeth” hospital with a head injury after the 4-square-meter screen fell, and was discharged on Friday. The accident happened while two members of the Cantonese pop group Mirror were performing with 12 dancers at the Hong Kong Coliseum.

Hong Kong Secretary of Culture, Sports and Tourism Kevin Yeung Yun-hung was at the venue where the concert was taking place to investigate the security conditions of the arena. “A preliminary inspection suggests that a metal cord broke, causing the screen to fall off. It is our responsibility and determination to ensure that a similar incident does not happen again,” he said, according to the South China Morning Post.

Mirror fans had already launched an online petition with more than 12,000 signatures demanding more security for the pop group. The demonstration took place after one of the members, Frankie Chan, suffered a fall from a meter high during the presentation of the group last Tuesday, in the same space. The singer took to social media after the concert to reassure fans that he only injured his left arm.

The next day, the boy band returned to the Hong Kong Coliseum with “less dangerous” dance moves, as well as having fences installed at some points on the stage. Thursday’s show was the fourth of 12 performances scheduled by the band at the venue. After the most recent accident, all future concerts at the venue have been cancelled.