Daniella Perez: In a documentary series, Fábio Assunção exposes Guilherme de Pádua’s aggression during the scene: “It was in my throat”

Fábio said that the confessed murderer of Glória Perez’s daughter assaulted him during a scene

Fábio Assunção in the documentary Pacto Brutal (left) - Fábio and Daniella Perez (right)
© Photos: Playback/HBO MaxFábio Assunção in the documentary Pacto Brutal (left) – Fábio and Daniella Perez (right)
HBO Max released, last Thursday (28), the final episodes of the documentary series about the murder of Daniella Perez. In one of the testimonies, Fábio Assunção reported that he was attacked during a scene by William of Paduaconvicted of the brutal death of the actress.

In the new wave of chapters, the interpreter of Caio in De Corpo e Alma mentioned that he received a real punch from the then-husband of Paula Thomaz. According to information released by the Hugo Gloss portal, Guilherme participated in the play Blue Jeans, directed by Wolf Maya.

He [Guilherme] made a policeman, then he arrested me [em cena], had to hit me, but it was rehearsal. And he punched me on the scene. It was in my throat, that caused a huge argument“, he revealed. In addition, Fábio said that he thought he would have a sequel. “I thought I was going to have a voice problem.“, he added.

At another point in the documentary, Assunção recalled the day he went to visit Padua in prison to get satisfaction. “I entered the cell, I was in disbelief. there were two single beds, he was on the other end, I sat on the other and he looked at me and said: ‘I ended my life’. You see the selfish thing, he took a person’s life and he thinks he ended his life“, he declared.

