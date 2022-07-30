Datafolha: 56% see Bolsonaro’s threats as serious, but do not believe in a coup | Election poll

Most Brazilians see threats from President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) as serious, but do not believe in a coup, according to a Datafolha survey released this Saturday (30) by the newspaper “Folha de S.Paulo”.

For 56% of respondents, Bolsonaro’s attacks and threats, when he attacks the security of electronic voting machines and ministers of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), for example, should be taken seriously by the country’s institutions.

At the same time, most Brazilians do not believe in the possibility of a coup by Bolsonaro: 56% say they see no chance of this happening, while 37% believe that the president can carry out his threats.

The most recent Datafolha poll was carried out on Wednesday (27) and Thursday (28), with a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.

Concern about Bolsonaro’s threats grows among the 47% who say they vote for former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT): of these, 61% see the president’s attacks as something serious, while 33% do not.