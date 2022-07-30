Datafolha: 73% of Brazilians say there is corruption in the Bolsonaro government

A clipping from the most recent Datafolha poll published this Friday 29 shows that 73% of Brazilians believe that there is corruption in the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

19% of respondents say they do not believe in corruption in federal management, while 8% did not know how to respond.

According to the survey, the perception that there is corruption is more present among young people (86%) and among those who disapprove of the government (94%). Bolsonaro’s voters (49%) and those who approve of the administration (51%) believe in greater numbers that there is no corruption.

In recent months, corruption cases investigated at the Ministry of Education, with a parallel office interfering in the release of funds, have burst into the news, and at Codevasf, directly linked to the explosion of amendments to the secret budget, used by Bolsonaro to approve agendas of his interest. in the National Congress and build loyalty to Centrão.

Last week, Bolsonaro told supporters that “if you look, you will find something”, in reference to possible cases of corruption in the government.

This is a change in the discourse in relation to the beginning of his administration, when he said that there was no trace of corruption in the administration. Recently, he had already changed his tune on the possibility of wrongdoing, admitting that “there are isolated cases”, but not an “endemic corruption”.

“But if you look, you’ll find something. Want to see something? Ministry of Regional Development has more than 20 thousand works. Is everything ok? You’ll find something,” the former captain told his militants in the playpen at Palácio da Alvorada on July 21.

The statement came a day after the Federal Police launched an operation to investigate suspected fraud in contracts between the contractor Construservice and the São Francisco Valley Development Company, Codevasf, a state-owned company led by Centrão. The PF seized 1.3 million reais in cash at the home of one of the investigated.

Datafolha polled 2,566 voters in 183 cities between July 27 and 28. The margin of error is two percentage points. The research is registered with the Superior Electoral Court under number BR-01192/2022.