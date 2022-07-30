Datafolha: Bolsonaro has the worst rating for a reelection candidate since 1997

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has the worst popular evaluation of a candidate for reelection in the Planalto since 1997, according to the Datafolha institute. The survey released at the end of the night of this Thursday 28 brings the former captain with 45% of disapproval and only 28% of approval to his term. The institute’s historical series shows that, at this point in the mandate, no other president chasing four more years in office has performed worse.

Fernando Henrique Cardoso (PSDB), for example, ended July 1998 with 38% of approval and only 19% of disapproval. Lula (PT), in turn, in the same period in 2006, had 38% of positive evaluation and 21% of negative indications. In 2014, Dilma Rousseff (PT) totaled 32% of approval and 29% of disapproval. As can be seen, unlike Bolsonaro, approval was always greater than disapproval. In those years, the three politicians were re-elected.

The survey at the end of July also reveals Bolsonaro’s stability in terms of disapproval. Despite having fluctuated negatively since the last survey, the group that calls the president ‘bad’ or ‘terrible’ failed to fall beyond the margin of error. The same happened among those who say that the ex-captain makes a ‘good’ or ‘great’ government, which has not risen beyond the threshold of two percentage points.

Also according to the institute, Bolsonaro has used the Electoral PEC and other political ads to try to reverse the negative scenario, especially in groups where he faces greater resistance, such as the poorest and women. For the researchers, although the effects in terms of votes or an abrupt drop in rejection were not felt, in terms of approval in these segments, there was a ‘timid advance’.

Women, for example, began to indicate a more positive view of Bolsonaro since the last poll. The group that rated the ex-captain as ‘great’ or ‘good’ was 22% and rose to 27%. The same 5-point jump was also recorded among the poorest, a group in which Bolsonaro was approved by 25%.

To arrive at the results of this Friday, the institute heard 2,556 voters from all over Brazil between the 27th and 28th of July. The margin of error of the newspaper survey Folha de S. Paulo is 2 percentage points. In the Superior Electoral Court the registration is BR-01192/2022.

Earlier on Thursday, the institute released the electoral cut of the survey. In it, Lula appears in the lead, with 52% of the valid votes, and chances of winning the election in the first round. If a possible second round against Bolsonaro were necessary, the PT would surpass the former captain by 20 percentage points.