DC League of SuperPets: check out our review

When DC League of SuperPets was announced, anticipation for the film was relatively low. In a release schedule that appeals to the fan, including films like black adam, Shazam! Gods Fury, batgirl, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, it’s as if children’s animation doesn’t concern the grown-ups. Contrary to preconceptions, the film presents a story that, although not the most creative, can win over a larger audience with its cute and unpretentious atmosphere.

Narratively, the animation, written by the duo Jared Stern and John Whittingtonin LEGO Batman, does not bring anything new. After being introduced to the strong friendship between Krypto (voiced by Dwayne Johnson in the original version and by Marcelo Garcia in Portuguese) and Superman (John Krasinski/Guilherme Briggs), we see the two being separated after Lulu (Kate McKinnon/Angelica Borges), an evil guinea pig who gets telekinesis powers, defeats and kidnaps Azulão. Poisoned by kryptonite, the Steel Dog loses his powers and needs to enlist the help of the dog Ace (Kevin Hart/Duda Espinoza), of the PB nut (Vanessa Beyer/Priscilla Alcantara), from the chip squirrel (Diego Luna/Marco Luque) and the turtle Mirtes (Natasha Lyonne/Ilka Pinheiro), animals that lived in the same shelter as the rodent villain and that, luckily, ended up developing their own powers. Together, the members of the newly formed League of SuperPets go through the traditional “heroes learning to work together” plot.

As beat as the story may seem, Stern’s script (who still shares the direction with Sam Levine) and Whittington manages to create genuine moments of emotion, especially between Krypto and Ace. Unlike what happens in other Johnson and Hart partnerships, the repetitive trope of rivals turned friends gives way to a connection based on affection for the rest of the superanimals, which quickly evolves into a believable friendship.

This focus on dogs, however, ends up sacrificing the development of others. pets, whose emotional—and even physical—problems are resolved with loose, shallow speech that overestimates the audience’s ability to suspend disbelief. All of a sudden, loyalties are reversed, conflicts are forgotten, and the pets master their newfound powers in time to join the (human) Justice League. This haste affects the impact of the third act, which unfolds in a generic and unsatisfactory way.

There is, on the other hand, a real effort to honor the tradition of DC and its characters in theaters. The soundtrack, for example, features excerpts from classic compositions by John Williams, Danny Elfman and Hans Zimmer for the Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman films, respectively. The Brazilian version, by the way, features the voices of Guilherme Briggs, Duda Ribeiro, Flavia Saddy, Eduardo Borgerth, Thais Feijó and Clécio Soutoalready consecrated as the voice actors of the Justice League, giving the DC League of SuperPets a family atmosphere that dialogues with the cuteness of the production.

Funny, DC League of SuperPets it may not even bring anything new – whether for the superhero genre or for the animation format -, but it delivers a delicious popcorn session that deserves to be checked out, especially for those looking for unpretentious entertainment to spend the afternoon.