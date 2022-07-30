Deleting files is not enough: here’s how to wipe data from hard drives – Link

Just because you deleted a file on your computer and emptied the trash doesn’t mean it’s gone forever.

Since the Help Desk was launched last year, in Washington Post, we get a lot of requests about the best ways to store different types of data present in our lives. However, many of you are also looking for the opposite of that. And they’re just as eager to find out how to make some of your data disappear completely, whether it’s scattered across social media or stored on old hard drives somewhere in the house.

“I have several old computers that I would like to donate to educational charities,” wrote one reader via email. “I deleted the information on the hard drive, but I’ve heard that just deleting the data doesn’t completely remove it. Could you tell me how to safely erase data from a computer?”

Unfortunately, what he’s heard is correct: just because you’ve deleted a file on your computer and emptied the trash doesn’t mean it’s gone forever. Ensuring these files are truly gone will take some extra work, but if you’re considering donating, selling, or even recycling an old computer with a hard drive, it’s worth investing the time in this task.

“There are so many reports of people buying used computers over the internet and retrieving data,” said Andrés Arrieta, director of consumer privacy engineering at the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF). “It’s kind of scary. Your whole life is there.”

If you really want to keep your data away from prying eyes, here’s how to safely clean your old hard drives.

For hard drives that still work:

If it’s possible to turn on and use the computer you’re trying to get rid of, consider yourself lucky, because with the right software, the process can be simple. Luckily, in some cases, the operating system that runs on your computer already has everything you’ll need to safely wipe your hard drive.

– Windows 8.1

Click on the “Settings” icon and then on “Change PC settings”. Click “Update and Recover” and then “Recover”. Under “Remove All and Reinstall Windows”, click “Start Now”. When prompted, select the “Fully wipe drive” option.

– Windows 10

Click on “Start” in the lower left corner of the taskbar and then on the icon with a gear, “Settings”. Click “Update & Security” and then “Recover” in the sidebar. Under “Reset PC”, click “Start” and then “Remove All”. When you get to the “Additional Settings” screen, click on “Change Settings” and make sure the “Wipe data” and “Delete files from all drives” options are enabled.

– Windows 11

Click the “Start” button on the toolbar and then the icon with a gear, “Settings”. Click on “Windows Update”. Then click on “Recover” and select “Restore PC” option. Choose “Remove All” and click “Change Settings” to ensure the “Clear Data” option is enabled.

For computers running even older versions of Windows – like Windows XP, Vista or 7 – you may need to look elsewhere to find the right tools. The EFF also recommends using free apps like BleachBit and DBAN to securely erase individual files and entire hard drives, respectively.

They can also be useful if you are using newer versions of Windows. These apps are primarily ideal for dealing with sensitive data that you might want to delete or for having more control over the way your hard drive is wiped and overwritten.

on a Mac

Turn on (or restart) your Apple Mac and hold down the “Command” and “R” keys as it boots – this will put the computer into recovery mode. Log into your account (if necessary) and click on “Disk Utility”. Select the hard drive you want to wipe and click on the “Erase” option. Click on “Security Options” and select how much you want the drive to be erased. For most people, selecting the second option, which overwrites all your saved data twice, is enough.

For hard drives inside a computer that no longer turns on

If the computer you want to dispose of responsibly doesn’t turn on, it may be wiser to send it for recycling rather than selling it online. But just because it doesn’t start doesn’t mean that the personal data stored on your hard drive is already lost forever.

Something needs to be done about it. And the first step is to gain access to the hard drive itself.

For those familiar with the inside of a computer – or anyone interested in taking a look at the area – one possibility is to open the PC and remove the hard drive. Don’t worry: most of the time, this is much simpler than it sounds.

Most desktop computers can be opened quickly, and assuming there aren’t a bunch of parts in the way, unplugging the hard drive won’t require much more than unplugging a few cables and removing a bracket. This process can be more complicated for laptops, so it’s a good idea to look for a repair manual or a YouTube tutorial for the specific model you have on hand before getting started.

Once you manage to get the hard drive out of its metal prison, use an external usb case or docking station to physically connect it to another computer, where you can use the aforementioned software tools to responsibly erase the data.

If all this seems too boring, there’s always the easier option: you can take your machine to a computer repair shop and they’ll have the hard drive removed in a few moments. It is also likely that your data can be safely deleted from your computer right there, which would save you even more time.

Less technological option

There is also a less technological – and, according to some, more therapeutic – strategy. If you are able to remove the old hard drive from the computer you are planning to recycle, take the drive outdoors and smash it with a hammer. A rock from your garden can also do the trick, as can using a drill to make four or five large holes around the center of the hard drive.

In fact, use whatever looks good enough to ruin the piece (don’t forget your safety glasses). “If you’re just going to throw it in the trash, use a hammer for sure,” Arrieta said. “Why not have fun with it?”

In practice, what we’re trying to do here is damage drive platters, spinning disks on which our data is meticulously magnetically written. Destroying these disks won’t always make your data completely unrecoverable, but it does make the process of recovering any of them more complicated than it might be worth, except in the most extreme cases. (If you’re guarding, say, government secrets, for example, it might be better to destroy the entire unit.)

However, after having fun, don’t toss that broken unit in the regular trash – find a place that accepts electronic waste and leave your carcass there./ TRANSLATION OF ROMINA CACIA