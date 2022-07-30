DF confirms 21 cases of the disease; 70 are investigated

posted on 07/29/2022 20:14 / updated on 07/29/2022 20:43



Pictured is a 26-year-old patient who contracted monkeypox – (credit: Yuki IWAMURA/AFP)

New positive diagnoses for Monkeypox, better known as monkeypox, were confirmed in DF. On the night of this Friday (29/7), the Health Department (SES-DF) confirmed that 21 people have already received the positive diagnosis in the capital of the country.

The responsible department also informed that it is investigating 70 more cases of monkeypox. So far, epidemiological surveillance is working on surveying the profile of all infected patients and will provide detailed information on Monday (8/1).

Read the full statement from the Ministry of Health:

“The Department of Health informs that this Friday (29) it confirmed a total of 21 confirmed cases of monkeypox in the DF. There are still 70 suspected cases under investigation. Epidemiological surveillance works on surveying the profile of all infected patients and will provide detailed information on Monday (1st)”.

First death

Brazil recorded the first death from monkeypox (Monkeypox) this Thursday (28/7). According to the Ministry of Health, the victim is a 41-year-old man from Uberlândia, Minas Gerais. He was hospitalized at Eduardo de Menezes Hospital, in Belo Horizonte.

Also according to the folder, the man had low immunity and comorbidities, including lymphoma, a cancer that affects the body’s cells. Cause of death was septic shock, made worse by Monkeypox. Only five deaths have been recorded worldwide from the disease in the current outbreak.

So far, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health, Brazil has recorded 978 cases of monkeypox. The cases are concentrated in the states of São Paulo (744), Rio de Janeiro (117), Minas Gerais (44), Paraná (19), Goiás (13), Bahia (5), Ceará (4), Rio Grande do Sul (3), Rio Grande do Norte (2), Espírito Santo (2), Pernambuco (3), Tocantins (1), Mato Grosso (1), Acre (1), Santa Catarina (4) and the Federal District (21) ). São Paulo confirmed the first three cases in children this Friday.